  • Home
  • News
  • Gotion High-Tech Unveils New Battery Pack With Upto 1000 km Of Range

Gotion High-Tech Unveils New Battery Pack With Upto 1000 km Of Range

The LMFP L600 claims to offer a lifespan of over 2 million miles ( over 38 lakh km)
authorBy carandbike Team
26-May-23 05:23 PM IST
image-1000x600.jpg
Highlights
  • Claims a range of 1000 km and a lifespan of up to 4,000 charge-discharge cycles
  • Mass production set to begin in 2024
  • Employs lithium iron manganese phosphate (LMFP) as a manganese-doped LFP material to overcome the energy density limitations

Gotion High Tech, a battery startup from China, unveiled the LMFP L600 Astroinno cell and battery pack, which claims to offer a range of 1000 km without the use of NCM (Nickel Cobalt Manganese) materials.

 

Also Read: Ford EVs Will Be Able To Plug Into Tesla Superchargers In North America From 2024

 

With mass production set to begin in 2024, the new Astroinno pack is said to have already passed all the necessary safety tests and that it can potentially last for up to 4,000 charge-discharge cycles, which equates to roughly 2.4 million miles (38 lakh kilometres), thus exceeding the average lifespan of a car.

 

This battery employs lithium iron manganese phosphate (LMFP) as a manganese-doped LFP material to overcome the energy density limitations of traditional LFP batteries. 

 

Also Read: BMW i5 Electric Sedan Revealed; Packs 81.2 kWh Battery, Over 500 Km Of Range

 

The Astroinno battery pack features a minimalist design approach and employs sandwich-structure double-sided liquid cooling technology. This design reduces the number of structural parts by 45% and decreases the weight of these parts by 32%. The minimalist electrical design also led to a substantial reduction in the length of the battery pack wiring harness. Compared to previous battery packs, the wiring harness of the Astroinno pack is only 26% of its predecessor's length. Despite these reductions, the pack achieved a volumetric cell-to-pack ratio of 76% and an energy density of 190Wh/kg, surpassing the energy density of NCM batteries currently on the market. In other words, without adopting the NCM battery system, Gotion High-Tech’s Astroinno battery pack has achieved a range of 1000 km for the first time in the industry and achieves over 1800 cycles of 18-minute fast charging.

Related Articles
Esmito Receives AIS156 Phase 2 Certification for L3 & L5 Category Batteries
Esmito Receives AIS156 Phase 2 Certification for L3 & L5 Category Batteries
1 day ago
Subaru Announces The Launch Of Four New Electric Crossovers by 2026
Subaru Announces The Launch Of Four New Electric Crossovers by 2026
8 days ago
Magna, Yulu‘s Joint Venture Yuma To Setup Battery Swapping And Charging Network In India
Magna, Yulu‘s Joint Venture Yuma To Setup Battery Swapping And Charging Network In India
4 months ago
Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Swapping Network In Indian State
Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise To Invest $2.5 Billion In Battery Swapping Network In Indian State
4 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.5
10
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Plus Diesel AT for sale

2016 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 52,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
9.00 L
₹ 20,157/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX (O) Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.35 L
₹ 18,701/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now