Gotion High-Tech Unveils New Battery Pack With Upto 1000 km Of Range

Gotion High Tech, a battery startup from China, unveiled the LMFP L600 Astroinno cell and battery pack, which claims to offer a range of 1000 km without the use of NCM (Nickel Cobalt Manganese) materials.

Also Read: Ford EVs Will Be Able To Plug Into Tesla Superchargers In North America From 2024

With mass production set to begin in 2024, the new Astroinno pack is said to have already passed all the necessary safety tests and that it can potentially last for up to 4,000 charge-discharge cycles, which equates to roughly 2.4 million miles (38 lakh kilometres), thus exceeding the average lifespan of a car.

This battery employs lithium iron manganese phosphate (LMFP) as a manganese-doped LFP material to overcome the energy density limitations of traditional LFP batteries.

Also Read: BMW i5 Electric Sedan Revealed; Packs 81.2 kWh Battery, Over 500 Km Of Range

The Astroinno battery pack features a minimalist design approach and employs sandwich-structure double-sided liquid cooling technology. This design reduces the number of structural parts by 45% and decreases the weight of these parts by 32%. The minimalist electrical design also led to a substantial reduction in the length of the battery pack wiring harness. Compared to previous battery packs, the wiring harness of the Astroinno pack is only 26% of its predecessor's length. Despite these reductions, the pack achieved a volumetric cell-to-pack ratio of 76% and an energy density of 190Wh/kg, surpassing the energy density of NCM batteries currently on the market. In other words, without adopting the NCM battery system, Gotion High-Tech’s Astroinno battery pack has achieved a range of 1000 km for the first time in the industry and achieves over 1800 cycles of 18-minute fast charging.