Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Deliveries Begin In India

Harley-Davidson has begun deliveries of the Pan America 1250 in India. The first Pan America 1250 in India went to Anushriya Gulati, the assistant director of Ladies of Harley.
authorBy Carandbike Team
10-Aug-21 03:05 PM IST
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Deliveries Begin In India banner
Highlights
  • 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 deliveries begin in India
  • First Pan America 1250 went to Anushriya Gulati
  • Prices for H-D Pan America 1250 start at Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Harley-Davidson India has begun deliveries of the new H-D Pan America 1250 in India. The first Pan America 1250 in India was delivered to Anushriya Gulati, the assistant director of Ladies of Harley. The model delivered to her was a Pan America 1250 Special dressed in Baja Orange/Stone Washed White Pearl colours. The Pan America 1250 is offered in two variants - standard and special. Prices for the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 begin at Rs. 16.90 lakh (Ex-showroom) in India.

Also Read: Top 5 Highlights: Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

(The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250's Adaptive Ride Height system can lower the seat height when stopped)

The base Pan America 1250 is offered in two colour options, Vivid Black and River Rock Gray, while the Pan America 1250 Special is available in Vivid Black, Gauntlet Gray Metallic, Deadwood Green and a dual-tone Baja Orange/Stone Washed White Pearl. Prices for the Pan America 1250 Special begin at Rs. 19.99 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Launched In India

(2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250)

Both variants of the 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 get the same 1,252 cc, Revolution Max 1250 liquid-cooled, v-twin engine, which makes 150 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 127 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The Pan America 1250 Special gets semi-active suspension along with vehicle load control, tyre pressure monitoring system, standard centre stand, adjustable rear brake pedal, Aluminium skid-plate, heated hand grips, steering damper, Adaptive Ride Height (ARH) and tubeless spoked wheels.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Offered In Two Variants

(1,252 cc v-twin engine makes 150 bhp at 9,000 rpm, 127 Nm at 6,750 rpm)

Both the H-D Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special come with cornering optimised technologies, which match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking. Cornering ABS, cornering enhanced electronically linked braking, cornering traction control system, cornering drag-torque slip control system and hill hold control all work to offer better control and dynamics of the Pan America 1250.

