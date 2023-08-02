Harley-Davidson X440 Prices Hiked By Rs 10,500

Harley-Davidson has announced the revised prices of its newly launched motorcycle, the X440. The prices for the X440 will now range from Rs 2.39 lakh to Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The premium of Rs 10,500 is applicable to all the variants of the X 440. Furthermore, Hero has further stated that deliveries of the motorcycle will commence in October.

The Harley-Davidson X 440 is powered by an all-new air/oil-cooled 440 cc, long-stroke, two-valve engine, which puts out 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 38 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is said to offer a flat torque curve with 90 per cent of its peak torque from as low as 2,000 rpm. This is expected to offer very good low and mid-range pulling power.

The H-D X 440 has been built around a steel trellis frame, offering a relaxed and upright riding experience. The wide and flat handlebar puts the rider in a commanding position and offers good leverage for handling and comfort. 43 mm upside-down front forks and twin gas-charged rear shocks take care of suspension duties.

Mr. Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hero MotoCorp, said, “Since the time of its launch, Harley-Davidson X440 has created a significant excitement in the industry. We had launched this at an introductory price of INR 2,29,000. We are now announcing the new price that will be applicable for the next window of online bookings. Current online booking window with introductory price closes on 3rd August. It’s a fantastic opportunity to avail of the benefit and own a Harley-Davidson.”