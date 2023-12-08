Hennessey Debuts The H1000 Cadillac Escalade-V With 1005 Bhp
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 8, 2023
Highlights
- Hennessey Performance's upgrade boosts the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V's horsepower from 682 to 1005
- The modification includes enhancements like a high-flow air induction system, custom camshaft, and upgraded valves
- Reliability is ensured through engine management calibration and extensive road testing for up to 804 km.
Hennessey Performance, a Texas-based tuner, has recently unveiled a performance upgrade package for the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V dubbed the H1000. The company has tinkered with the powerful 6.2-litre V8 motor, resulting in a substantial increase from the factory 682 bhp to a whopping 1005 bhp and 1196 Nm of torque, significantly transforming the SUV's acceleration and driving dynamics.
Also Read: Porsche Builds 2 Millionth Vehicle At Leipzig Plant, A New-Gen Panamera Turbo Hybrid
The 6.2-litre V8 now produces 1005 Bhp and 1196 Nm of torque
The upgrades to the Escalade’s motor include modifications such as a high-flow air induction system, custom HPE camshaft, ported cylinder heads, an auxiliary fuel system upgrade, enhanced valve springs and retainers, upgraded intake valves and exhaust valves, high-performance lifters and push rods, an oversized heat exchanger upgrade, and high-flow catalytic converters.
To ensure reliability with enhanced performance, Hennessey provides necessary gaskets and fluids, professional installation, engine management calibration, chassis dyno tuning, and extensive road testing up to 804 Km (500 miles). Each upgraded vehicle is marked with a serial-numbered engine bay plaque and exclusive Hennessey and 'H1000' exterior badging.
On the outside, the H1000 looks exactly the same as the regular Escalade-V, apart from an H1000 badge
Also Read: Toyota Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute Revealed; Limited To Just 100 Units
Backed by a 3-year warranty or 58,000 km warranty, the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V. The H1000 is undoubtedly priced significantly higher than a new Cadillac Escalade-V, which begins at $154,290 (Rs 1.3 Crore) without taxes and import duties.
