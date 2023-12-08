Login

Hennessey Debuts The H1000 Cadillac Escalade-V With 1005 Bhp

Hennessey Performance's upgrade for the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V delivers a power boost, elevating its horsepower from 682 to 1005 and 1196 Nm of torque
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 8, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • Hennessey Performance's upgrade boosts the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V's horsepower from 682 to 1005
  • The modification includes enhancements like a high-flow air induction system, custom camshaft, and upgraded valves
  • Reliability is ensured through engine management calibration and extensive road testing for up to 804 km.

Hennessey Performance, a Texas-based tuner, has recently unveiled a performance upgrade package for the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V dubbed the H1000. The company has tinkered with the powerful 6.2-litre V8 motor, resulting in a substantial increase from the factory 682 bhp to a whopping 1005 bhp and 1196 Nm of torque, significantly transforming the SUV's acceleration and driving dynamics. 

 

Also Read: Porsche Builds 2 Millionth Vehicle At Leipzig Plant, A New-Gen Panamera Turbo Hybrid

The 6.2-litre V8 now produces 1005 Bhp and 1196 Nm of torque


The upgrades to the Escalade’s motor include modifications such as a high-flow air induction system, custom HPE camshaft, ported cylinder heads, an auxiliary fuel system upgrade, enhanced valve springs and retainers, upgraded intake valves and exhaust valves, high-performance lifters and push rods, an oversized heat exchanger upgrade, and high-flow catalytic converters. 
 

To ensure reliability with enhanced performance, Hennessey provides necessary gaskets and fluids, professional installation, engine management calibration, chassis dyno tuning, and extensive road testing up to 804 Km (500 miles). Each upgraded vehicle is marked with a serial-numbered engine bay plaque and exclusive Hennessey and 'H1000' exterior badging. 

On the outside, the H1000 looks exactly the same as the regular Escalade-V, apart from an H1000 badge

 

Also Read: Toyota Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute Revealed; Limited To Just 100 Units

 

Backed by a 3-year warranty or 58,000 km warranty, the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V. The H1000 is undoubtedly priced significantly higher than a new Cadillac Escalade-V, which begins at $154,290 (Rs 1.3 Crore) without taxes and import duties.

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Aprilia RS 457 Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Priced At Rs 4.10 Lakh
Aprilia RS 457 Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Priced At Rs 4.10 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12875 second ago

The made-in-India sport bike is powered by a 457 cc parallel-twin engine that puts out a peak 47 bhp.

2024 Triumph Stealth Editions Launched At India Bike Week 2023
2024 Triumph Stealth Editions Launched At India Bike Week 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11149 second ago

The new Triumph Bonneville Stealth Editions come with special hand-painted colours that change hues depending on the light

2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Prices Start At Rs 1.35 Lakh
2024 Kawasaki W175 Street Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Prices Start At Rs 1.35 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5818 second ago

The W175 Street gets alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, aside from new paint finishes

Ultra-Limited MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham Unveiled; Features Unique Artwork
Ultra-Limited MV Agusta Superveloce Arsham Unveiled; Features Unique Artwork
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1657 second ago

The motorcycle, finished in white, features unique mineral erosion artwork by Daniel Arsham on various body panels.

Kia EV6 Facelift Spied Testing; Expected To Borrow Styling Cues From Newer Siblings
Kia EV6 Facelift Spied Testing; Expected To Borrow Styling Cues From Newer Siblings
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The updated EV6 is expected to get styling updates in line with its siblings like the EV9 and EV5.

Mahindra Launches Relief Measures For Cyclone Michaung Affected SUV Owners
Mahindra Launches Relief Measures For Cyclone Michaung Affected SUV Owners
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The measures will remain in place till December 31, 2023

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Brochure Leaked: Variants, Features, Specifications Revealed
2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Brochure Leaked: Variants, Features, Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

The Kia Sonet facelift is slated to be unveiled on December 14. The leaked brochure reveals details about its specifications, features and variants.

2024 Skoda Enyaq Lineup Revealed With More Power, Greater Range
2024 Skoda Enyaq Lineup Revealed With More Power, Greater Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Enyaq 85 SUV offers over 560 kms of range while the coupe variant sees range increased to over 570 km.

Tata Punch EV Spied Testing With New LED DRLs; Launch Likely In 2024
Tata Punch EV Spied Testing With New LED DRLs; Launch Likely In 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The latest spy shots of the Tata Punch EV reveal the new LED DRL design on the offering, while the all-electric offering is expected to bring comprehensive upgrades.

TVS Motor Company Extends Service Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
TVS Motor Company Extends Service Support To Customers Affected By Cyclone Michaung
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

This support initiative will run for 10 days from 8 December to 18 December for customers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry affected from the flash floods

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Brochure Leaked: Variants, Features, Specifications Revealed
2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Brochure Leaked: Variants, Features, Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

The Kia Sonet facelift is slated to be unveiled on December 14. The leaked brochure reveals details about its specifications, features and variants.

Mahindra Auto To Hike Prices For SUV Range From January 2024
Mahindra Auto To Hike Prices For SUV Range From January 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The manufacturer also said that it would hike the prices of its commercial vehicle range

Hyundai Creta Facelift India Debut On January 16, 2024
Hyundai Creta Facelift India Debut On January 16, 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

India-spec compact SUV to get a different design from the model sold in global markets.

Maserati Grecale First Drive: India-Bound Porsche Macan Rival Driven
Maserati Grecale First Drive: India-Bound Porsche Macan Rival Driven
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Slated to be launched in early 2024, the Grecale will smallest SUV from Maserati, and I got to test both the base trim GT and the top-end Trofeo trims.

VW Taigun And Virtus Add New Deep Black Pearl Shade With 1.0-Litre Topline Variant
VW Taigun And Virtus Add New Deep Black Pearl Shade With 1.0-Litre Topline Variant
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The new colour scheme was first showcased in June this year and was restricted to the 1.5-litre variant but is now available with the 1.0-litre Topline variant as well

