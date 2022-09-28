Hero Electric To Set Up New EV Manufacturing Plant In Rajasthan

Hero Electric, India’s largest electric two-wheeler company by volume, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajasthan government to set up a new electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility. The new plant will have an annual production capacity of 2 million units, and production will begin by the end of 2023, the company said in an official announcement.

Located in Salarpur industrial region, the state-of-the-art manufacturing plant is spread across 170 acres, and it will commence production by the end of 2023. According to Hero Electric, the new facility will have an investment of more than Rs. 1,200 crore, and will be equipped with modern equipment, robotics and innovative technologies and also utilise sustainable and renewable resources like solar energy.



Hero Electric Managing Director, Naveen Munjal says the new EV manufacturing plant will allow Rajasthan to spearhead clean mobility solution shift.



Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric, said, “Strengthening our commitment towards carbon-free mobility, we are delighted to announce our new manufacturing facility in Salarpur, Rajasthan. We are thankful to the Rajasthan government for their support in setting up our third greenfield plant that will help promote a circular economy in the Salarpur industrial area. This mega manufacturing facility is part of our capacity enhancement to boost EV adoption across India. It will allow the state to spearhead clean mobility solution shift and promote ecological tourism practices."

Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill says the new EV manufacturing facility will be the largest electric two-wheeler manufacturing hub in north India, and will also help develop an ecosystem of ancillaries to help develop the region in and around Salarpur.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “Green field facility of this mega size and large budget gives us the opportunity to introduce very energy efficient green manufacturing processes with a healthy blend of automation using robotic arms and the nimble-fingered skills of the local artisan workforce, using the clean solar energy that state provides. Rajasthan government has been very proactive and positive in promoting electric mobility along-with us and we would work closely with the govt to create the largest and the best electric two-wheeler manufacturing cluster in north India, that would have a complete ecosystem of ancillaries to help the overall development of the rural zones in and around Salarpur. The state is already a very popular destination for global tourism and we would endeavor to do our bit in adding the sustainability quotient in that drive.

Hero Electric is one of India’s oldest electric two-wheeler brands, and has its main manufacturing unit in Ludhiana, Punjab. The company also has a tie up with the Mahindra Group and utilises part of Mahindra’s Pithampur plant to manufacture electric scooters. The same plant is also used to manufacture Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles. Hero Electric currently has more than 850 sales and service outlets across the country and has been an EV manufacturer for the past 15 years.