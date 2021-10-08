Hero MotoCorp Teases Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition

Hero MotoCorp has teased a new motorcycle on social media, giving just a glimpse of the headlight and face of the motorcycle. The teaser shows a human face with a pair of eyes, which are then transformed into what looks like two LED pilot lights flanking the headlight of the bike. The LED headlight and face is identical to the Xtreme 160R's and the new motorcycle is expected to be the Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition. The only difference is the dark matte colour option seen on the shoulder of the fuel tank in the teaser video.

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R Review

The teaser has been released with the text "Stealth Mode, Coming Soon," and the teaser video ends with the tagline "Go Boom In Stealth Mode. Coming Soon." Apart from the new paint scheme, and updated badging, the Xtreme 160R is expected to get some feature updates as well, possibly getting Bluetooth connectivity, which will offer call alerts, SMS alerts, as well as turn-by-turn navigation. The new Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition will be to freshen up the Hero Xtreme 160R just as the festive season comes in, traditionally a period of high sales of passenger cars and two-wheelers.

Also Read: Top 5 Rivals Of Hero Xtreme 160R

So far, there's no confirmation on if there will be any mechanical changes. But we expect no major changes and the Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition will likely be powered by the same 163 cc, single-cylinder, two-valve engine. Power output is also likely to be the same, with 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. More details, including the price, will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to be soon, within a matter of days.