Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.28 Lakh

Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition in keeping with introducing model refreshes for the festive season. The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 is priced at Rs. 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and gets a new matte black shade with red accents on the telescopic fork, frame and pillion grip. There's also a new belly shroud for the engine and knuckle guards aimed to add another layer of protection. The special edition also comes equipped with the Hero Connect app.

The Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 gets knuckle guards and an engine belly shroud with matte black paint & red accents

Commenting on the launch, Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, "The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth edition received a tremendous response from customers, enthusiasts, and experts alike. It instantly became the motorcycle of choice for customers who have a unique style that stands out from the rest of the crowd. This new edition is both Stealth and Smart, with a black livery signed by red accents, for the passionate riders, and our Cloud connected system Connect 1.0, for the tech-savvy consumers. Stealth and smart, this is the Hero Xtreme Stealth 2.0."

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp said, "The Xtreme 160R has been a trailblazer and continues to be in great demand. We are delighted to launch the enriched profile of Xtreme 160R Stealth in 2.0 edition. The new Xtreme is a perfect combination of style, safety, connectivity, and comfort. We are confident that the motorcycle will uphold its legacy of delivering class-leading technology to enhance performance motorcycling and further strengthen our journey toward premiumisation. The new addition to our premium offering will surely make the festive season more joyous."

There are no mechanical changes to the Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition

The Hero Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 edition draws power from the familiar 163 cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine with XSens technology. The motor develops 14.9 bhp at 6,500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. 0-60 kmph comes up in 4.7 seconds on the motorcycle. With respect to features, the new Hero Connect app brings a host of features including geofencing, speed alert, topple alert, tow away alert, and unplug alert. Other mechanicals remains the same.

Hero has at least seven model refreshes planned for the festive season that kicks off with the Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0. The company will also update Splendor+, Glamour, HF Deluxe, Pleasure+ XTEC, and more. The brand has also announced special benefits and finance schemes across its range for the festive season under the Hero GIFT program.