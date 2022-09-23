Hero MotoCorp Hikes Prices Across Its Range Of Scooters and Motorcycles

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it has hiked prices for its range of scooters and motorcycles with immediate effect. The company’s portfolio is now more expensive by up to Rs. 1,000 with the exact quantum of increase depending on the model.

In a statement, the company said that the hike in pricing had been necessitated to partially offset the impact of cost inflation.

Also read: Exclusive: Hero XPulse 400 To Get 421 cc Engine

Hero is expected to launch a new 110cc scooter under its Maestro series soon

Hero is presently the bestselling two-wheeler brand in India ahead of both Honda Scooter and Motorcycle India and TVS Motor Company. The manufacturer currently operates in the 100-200cc segments in the motorcycle space with models ranging from the popular Splendor to the 200cc Xtreme 200S and XPulse. Hero is also working on larger capacity motorcycles for the Indian market including a 300cc sport bike and a larger capacity derivative of the XPulse.

Also read: Exclusive: Hero MotoCorp Readying New 300 cc Sports Bike

On the scooter front, the company is readying to launch a new variant of the Maestro 110 in the coming months. The company’s scooter range currently comprises of the Pleasure+, Maestro Edge in 110cc and 125cc derivatives and the Destini 125.

Image source