Top 5 Rivals: Hero Xtreme 160R

The Hero Xtreme 160R is one of the many options that you could buy in the 150-160 cc segment. It was launched in July 2020 and this was the first instance of Hero launching a 160 cc motorcycle. The Hero Xtreme 160R gets a 160 cc, single-cylinder engine that is fuel injected and BS6 compliant. The engine makes 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm along with 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The Xtreme 160R also gets a contemporary, stylish design and prices for the motorcycle start at Rs. 1.09 lakh and go up to Rs. 1.14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

(2021 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V)

The TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is possibly the closest to a benchmark in the segment, along with the Suzuki Gixxer, when it comes to design, features, performance and dynamics. The BS6 model also gets some minor cosmetic updates like LED headlights, and new graphics. The Apache RTR 160 4V is available in two variants, with the front disc, rear drum brake variant priced at Rs. 1.11 while the dual disc brake version is priced at Rs. 1.16 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).

Suzuki Gixxer 155

(2020 Suzuki Gixxer 155)

The Suzuki Gixxer is one of the leaders in the segment in terms of styling, build quality, performance and riding dynamics. In our experience the Gixxer certainly makes for a very good choice in the 160 cc motorcycle segment. The Gixxer gets a 155 cc engine, which makes 13.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm along with peak torque of 13.8 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a five-speed gearbox. The Gixxer is priced at Rs. 1.19 lakh. The standard Suzuki Gixxer is available in just one variant, with disc brakes on both wheels, and single-channel ABS. Suzuki also offers a full-faired variant for those buyers looking for sportier, big-bike looks, although it's even more expensive at Rs. 1.29 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Honda X-Blade

(The Honda X-Blade BS6 gets a bunch of styling upgrades, particularly at the front)

The Honda X-Blade is the 160 cc premium commuter from Hero's erstwhile partner, which recently received a few cosmetic updates, along with changes to meet the new BS6 emission regulations. Available in two variants, the Honda X-Blade is slightly more expensive than the Hero Xtreme 160R. The single disc variant is priced at Rs. 1.11 lakh while the dual disc variant is priced at Rs. 1.15 lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). The Honda X-Blade gets a 162.7 cc engine making 13.67 bhp and 14.7 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

(The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is currently priced at Rs. 1.14 lakh)

The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is available in only one variant, with disc brakes on both wheels, and single-channel ABS. The Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is priced at Rs. 1.14, lakh (Ex-showroom, Delhi). On paper, the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is also the most powerful in the segment, with the four-valve, 160 cc engine making 17 bhp of maximum power at 9,000 rpm, and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm.

Yamaha FZ-S FI

(Yamaha FZ-S FI Vintage Edition)

The Yamaha FZ-S FI is one of the more popular 150 cc models in India. It is powered by a 149 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which makes 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The prices for the FZ-S FI start at Rs. 1.08 lakh and go up to Rs. 1.12 lakh. The different colours of the bike have different prices. It should be noted that the FZ-S FI comes with optional Bluetooth connectivity as well.