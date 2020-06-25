Hero Xtreme 160R Launch Imminent; Test Rides To Begin Soon

Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to launch the Hero Xtreme 160R in India. The fact that the company has begun the test ride registration process on its website hints at the upcoming launch. The motorcycle was initially supposed to be launched in March 2020 but then India got hit by the Coronavirus pandemic and the launch was delayed. The Hero Xtreme 160R was first showcased in February 2020, a few days after the Auto Expo, in which Hero did not participate. We had a brief ride aboard the Xtreme 160R as well and will be bringing you a comprehensive review very soon.

The Hero Xtreme 160R is already listed on the company's website. In terms of styling, it is sharp. The styling is modern and the angular lines work well on the design. The sculpted fuel tank along with the blacked out engine and frame add to the sporty look. The stance of the motorcycle is muscular too and quite likeable. As far as the engine is concerned, the Xtreme 160R gets a 160 cc, single-cylinder engine that is fuel injected and BS6 compliant. The engine makes 15 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The company claims that the motorcycle can hit 0-60 kmph in just 4.7 seconds.

(The Hero Xtreme 160R looks good and has a stylish design language)

The motorcycle gets 37 mm telescopic forks up front and a 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle gets 17-inch alloys. The bike is built around a rigid diamond frame chassis and has a kerb weight of 138.5 kg. It has a ground clearance of 170 mm. Upon launch, the Hero Xtreme 160R will have its work cut out to compete with really good motorcycles in the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Suzuki Gixxer 155.

