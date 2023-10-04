Login

Honda Cars India Reports YoY Growth Of 13 Per Cent For September 2023

The most significant factor contributing to the surge in September sales is the recent market introduction of Honda's mid-size SUV, the Elevate
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

04-Oct-23 11:10 AM IST

Highlights

  • Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) reports a year-on-year sales growth of over 13 per cent in September 2023.
  • HCIL records an impressive month-on-month sales increase of nearly 25 per cent, with domestic sales reaching 9,861 units in September, up from 7,880 units in August 2023.
  • The introduction of the all-new Honda Elevate has garnered response, compensating for a dip in export numbers.

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) recently announced their total sales for the month of September 2023. The company’s domestic sales stand at 9,861 units, which reflects year-on-year growth of over 13 per cent. 

 

In comparison, the company recorded domestic sales of 7,880 units in August 2023. In terms of export, HCIL reported 1,310 units in September 2023. This number reflects a decrease compared to the 2,189 units exported in August 2023. However, the automaker exported 2,333 units in September 2022. 

The most significant factor contributing to the surge in September sales is the recent market introduction of Honda's latest mid-size SUV, the Elevate. Whose deliveries began this month. The new model has received a positive response since its launch. Recently the company has delivered 200 Elevate in Chennai. The Honda Elevate is available in four variants: SV, V, VX, and ZX, with prices ranging from Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

   
Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director of Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Honda Cars India is amid an exciting phase with the launch of the all-new Honda Elevate. The new SUV has emerged as a frontrunner and is contributing significantly to the sales momentum during this festive season. The Honda City and Amaze also continue to perform well in their respective segments.”
  
He further added, “The auto industry is experiencing strong demand at the beginning of the festive season. With an extended festive period this year, we expect this momentum to continue, which is very encouraging.” 

 

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal

# Honda Cars India Ltd# Honda Cars India sales# Honda Cars India Ltd.# Honda Elevate# Honda City# Cars# SUVs# Family Car# Cars Sales in India

