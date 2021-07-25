Honda Cars India Trademarks Elevate Name, Is This The BR-V Replacement?

Honda Cars India exited the compact SUV with the BR-V pulled off the shelves last year. However, reports suggest that the company could make a comeback to this space with an all-new offering. The Japanese automaker has trademarked the name 'Elevate' in India, which could possibly be the name of the brand new three-row SUV. Honda recently showcased the N7X concept in Indonesia, which is believed to be production-ready and this could model could be called the 'Honda Elevate' when it arrives in India.

The Honda Elevate will be a replacement for the erstwhile BR-V in the company's stable. It will take on the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and the MG Hector Plus

The Honda N7X will share its underpinnings with the new-generation City sedan and this should help the automaker ensure economies of scale. It will also help Honda compete more actively in the three-row mid-SUV segment in terms of features and finish in the Rs. 14-20 lakh (ex-showroom) segment. In contrast, the erstwhile Honda BR-V that was based on the Brio platform could not offer the same levels of finish and features that some of its five-seater rivals did at a similar price point.

The Honda N7X Concept also benefits from butch and upmarket design language that includes a massive grille, LED headlamps with LED DRLs, and a muscular bonnet. The profile shows the rear quarter-glass reminiscent of the CR-V, while the overall design is clutter-free. The rear sports LED taillight with signature LED graphics and large alloy wheels. The cabin of the N7X Concept is yet to be revealed, however, the model could share several features shared with the City sedan.

The Honda Elevate is expected to share its underpinnings and features with the new-gen City

The Honda Elevate could also share its powertrain with the City including the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine options. Both engines could come paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, as well as a CVT unit. The Hyundai Alcazar comes with a diesel automatic and Honda could compete with the model by offering a CVT diesel in the segment with the Elevate. Apart from the Alcazar, the Honda Elevate will compete against the MG Hector Plus, and the Tata Safari.