Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna vs Skoda Rapid And Volkswagen Vento: Fuel Efficiency Comparison

The compact sedan segment has seen a lot of action in India this year. Except the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz which received a midlife update a couple of years ago, all other compact sedan on offer in India have been updated recently. While the Honda City is stepping into its next-generation, the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento have received a proper mid-life update which saw them getting new engines. We already got you a detailed specification comparison of them all and now we have got their ARAI certified fuel economy figures as well. Read on to know how they fare up against each other in terms of fuel efficiency.

Petrol

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz offers the best-in-class fuel economy.

Specifications Honda City Petrol Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Petrol Hybrid Hyundai Verna Petrol Hyundai Verna Turbo petrol Skoda Rapid / VW Vento Turbo Petrol Engine 1.5-litre 1.5-litre 1.5-litre 1.0-litre 1.0-litre No. Of Cylinders 4 4 4 3 3 Max Power 119 bhp at 6600 rpm 102 bhp at 6000 rpm 113 bhp at 6300 rpm 118 bhp at 6000 rpm 108 bhp at 5250 rpm Max Torque 145 Nm at 4300 rpm 138 Nm at 4400 rpm 145 Nm at 4500 rpm 172 Nm at 4000 rpm 175 Nm at 4000 rpm Transmission 6-Speed MT / CVT 5-Speed MT / 4-Speed AT 6-Speed MT / iVT (CVT) 7-Speed DCT 6-Speed MT Fuel Economy M/T 17.8 kmpl 21.56 kmpl 17.7 kmpl N/A 18.79 kmpl Fuel Economy A/T 18.4 kmpl 20.28 kmpl 18.45 kmpl 19.2 kmpl N/A

Now both Honda City and Hyundai Verna are offered with a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine which is mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic gearbox. Both models are closely matched in terms of efficiency with the City petrol manual delivering 17.8 kmpl and City petrol automatic delivering 18.4 kmpl, while the Verna petrol manual delivers 17.7 kmpl and the Verna petrol automatic delivers 18.45 kmpl. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is also powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated motor which in-turn is coupled with an electric motor. The mild hybrid setup also helps it achieving the best-in-class fuel economy figures at 21.56 kmpl in the manual transmission variant and 20.28 kmpl in the four-speed torque converter automatic variant.

The Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento are offered with a common turbo petrol engine.

The Hyundai Verna is offered with an additional 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo petrol variant mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) and so are the Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento, which get the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission as the only drivetrain. Out of this turbo-petrol lot, the Hyundai Verna gets a slight edge being more frugal at 19.2 kmpl while the Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento deliver 18.79 kmpl.

Diesel

The Hyundai Verna is comparatively frugal than the Honda City.

Specifications Honda City Diesel Hyundai Verna Diesel Engine 1.5-litre 1.5-litre No. Of Cylinders 4 4 Max Power 99 bhp at 3600 rpm 113 bhp at 4000 rpm Max Torque 200 Nm at 1750 rpm 250 Nm at 1500 - 2750 rpm Transmission 6-Speed MT 6-Speed MT / 6-Speed AT Fuel Economy M/T 24.1 kmpl 25 kmpl Fuel Economy A/T N/A 21.3 kmpl

The Honda City and Hyundai Verna are the only diesel compact sedans in this comparison and both get a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. While the Honda City diesel is offered only with a six-speed manual transmission, the Hyundai Verna gets an optional six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox alongside a six-speed manual transmission which is standard. Surprisingly, the Hyundai Verna is slightly more frugal of the two despite offering better power figures. The manual variant of the Hyundai Verna diesel delivers a fuel economy of 25 kmpl as against 24.1 kmpl of the Honda City manual diesel. The Hyundai Verna diesel automatic delivers 21.3 kmpl while as already said, the Honda City diesel doesn't have any automatic variant on offer.

