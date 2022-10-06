  • Home
Honda City Completes 25 Years In India

First launched in 1998, the Honda City has been a key model for HCIL and the company has sold over 9 lakh units of the City in our market so far.
  • The first-gen Honda City went on sale in India in 1998.
  • The company has sold over 9 lakh units of the City in India.
  • The Honda City is currently running in its fifth-generation in our market.

Honda Cars India is celebrating 25 years of the City in India. The Honda City went on sales in India in 1998 and is the longest running mainstream model in the country. Currently in its fifth-generation, the City has been a key pillar of business for HCIL and the company has sold over 9 lakh units of the City on our market so far. In the January 2022 - August 2022 period, India accounted for over 28 per cent of its sales in Honda's Asia/Oceania region.

Honda City LifecycleModel Year
Generation 11998 - 2003
Generation 22003 - 2008
Generation 32008 - 2013
Generation 42014 - 2020
Generation 52022 - Present (Including City e:HEV)

Speaking about the milestone achievement for Honda City in India, Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India said, "This is a landmark year for Honda brand in India. Our most successful model Honda City is among the most loved car brands in India. As the model turns 25 years young, we express our gratitude to all our customers and partners who have supported us over the years and invite everyone to continue to be with us on the journey ahead. Honda City's Silver Jubilee celebrations are being organized across our pan-India dealer network of 330 facilities in 242 cities and we are taking this opportunity to engage with our consumers and Honda City fans. A communication campaign around this special milestone will also be promoted extensively on digital and social mediums."

Honda City was developed as an Asian model, which became a global brand and is now sold in 80 countries. The cumulative sales of City series are currently 4.5 million units globally.

Honda Cars

