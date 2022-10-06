Honda City Completes 25 Years In India

Honda Cars India is celebrating 25 years of the City in India. The Honda City went on sales in India in 1998 and is the longest running mainstream model in the country. Currently in its fifth-generation, the City has been a key pillar of business for HCIL and the company has sold over 9 lakh units of the City on our market so far. In the January 2022 - August 2022 period, India accounted for over 28 per cent of its sales in Honda's Asia/Oceania region.

Honda City Lifecycle Model Year Generation 1 1998 - 2003 Generation 2 2003 - 2008 Generation 3 2008 - 2013 Generation 4 2014 - 2020 Generation 5 2022 - Present (Including City e:HEV)

Speaking about the milestone achievement for Honda City in India, Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India said, "This is a landmark year for Honda brand in India. Our most successful model Honda City is among the most loved car brands in India. As the model turns 25 years young, we express our gratitude to all our customers and partners who have supported us over the years and invite everyone to continue to be with us on the journey ahead. Honda City's Silver Jubilee celebrations are being organized across our pan-India dealer network of 330 facilities in 242 cities and we are taking this opportunity to engage with our consumers and Honda City fans. A communication campaign around this special milestone will also be promoted extensively on digital and social mediums."

Honda City was developed as an Asian model, which became a global brand and is now sold in 80 countries. The cumulative sales of City series are currently 4.5 million units globally.