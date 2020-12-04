Honda H'Ness CB350 Scrambler Rumoured To Be Under Consideration

Honda may be considering an extension of the platform on the made-in-India Honda H'Ness CB 350 with a new scrambler model, if reports from Japan are to be believed. According to a latest report from Japanese publication Young Machine, a scrambler variant of the Honda H'Ness CB 350 could well be introduced in 2021. And rumours originating from Young Machine have proven more often than not to be quite on the target, so Honda may be looking to extend the new 350 cc platform to introduce not just a scrambler, but other models as well. In fact, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's MD and CEO Atsushi Ogata had disclosed to carandbike in October that the H'Ness CB 350 will be likely to get more models sharing the same basic platform.

Japanese publication Young Machine reports that a 350 cc Scrambler based on the Honda CB 350 is in the making

And now, Young Machine has even produced a convincing looking graphical render of the CB 350 Scrambler, complete with knobby tyres on wire-spoke wheels, a high-set, side-mounted exhaust with a heat shield, along with a headlight protection grille. The basic engine, chassis and suspension are expected to be shared with the H'Ness CB 350, although we aren't sure at this stage whether Honda will kit out the Scrambler with different suspension, with more travel, to take on actual scrambling duties.

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 has distinctive retro appeal, in line with the 1960s and 1970s Honda CB models

The CB 350 Scrambler will be powered by the same 348 cc, single-cylinder engine which makes 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at 3,000 rpm. The 5-speed gearbox is also likely to be retained. In fact, we had reported in October that one of the new models in the H'Ness CB 350 platform could very well be a scrambler, and that's what seems to be the buzz right now, although a cafe racer styled model, and even a cruiser cannot be ruled out. More details will be known in a few months, once Honda sorts out the production and distribution of the H'Ness CB 350, not just in India, but in other overseas markets as well.

