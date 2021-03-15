Honda To Bring 2 Electric SUVs To The US Market By 2024 

Honda is playing catch up in the EV space as laws become stringent against ICE vehicles in US and UK

Japanese automotive major Honda has announced that it will sell tow electric SUVs in the US market by 2024. It will also be launching hybrid gas-electric versions of its best selling models in the US. This announcement comes after Toyota said it had plans of making mass-market electric vehicle for the US market by the end of 2021.

Dave Gardner, the head of sales for Honda of America has announced that one EV will be part of the premium Acura brand and the other will be part of the mainstream Honda brand. He told the Associated Press that more details will be shared in 2021.

In the mid-2000s Japanese carmakers like Toyota and Honda were at the forefront of sustainability with hybrid vehicles. But these hybrid concepts like the Prius didn't achieve the state of ubiquity that electric vehicles by brands like Tesla have in the last decade.

The Honda Acura brand is very popular in the US

In markets like the US and UK, the days are numbered for internal combustion engine vehicle with states like California banning ICE based cars by 2035 while the UK having an even more aggressive end of the date for diesel vehicles -- 2030. The Biden administration has also committed to the US government having all EV fleet which will further accelerate the proliferation of EVs globally.

Ultium Batteries will be used in GM's third-gen EVs

Honda in order to catch up is going to be making vehicles in partnership with GM. GM has invested hugely in EV technologies and is on the cusp of releasing a new EV with its ultium batteries. It has also invested in a number of startups for improving battery performance.

"We're really good at a couple of things that seem to be going out of vogue today, so there's no doubt that we have work to start moving quickly in the zero-emission direction," Gardner said.

