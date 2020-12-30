New Cars and Bikes in India
Honda To Pull The Plug On Car Sales In Russia In 2022

Honda said it would keep its presence in the Russian market with motorcycle and power equipment sales only, while will retain its activities related to the after-sales service of its cars.

By  Shubham Parashar With Inputs From Reuters | Updated:
Honda Motor Company has said that it won't be supplying new cars to its authorised dealers in Russia in 2022 as the company is trying to restructure its operations. The Japanese automaker has confirmed that it would keep its presence in the Russian market with motorcycle and power equipment sales only. The news comes after a drastic drop of 50 per cent in its sales operations last month in Russia.

ft27pj1g

Honda has discontinued production of the Civic and CR-V in India.

Even in India, Honda has shut down its Greater Noida plant and has shifted its entire production unit to the company's other facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan. The carmaker has said that it has realigned its production operations "to maintain sustainability by leveraging production and supply chain efficiencies." To that effect, from this month, the manufacturing operations for vehicles and components will happen at the Tapukara plant for all domestic sales and exports. Until last month, the Greater Noida plant produced models like the Honda City sedan, CR-V SUV, and the Civic sedan. While the transition will see the production of the City move entirely to the Tapukara unit, at present the company has also stopped the production of its flagship models, the Civic sedan and CR-V SUV.

hts8usl4

Honda will continue selling two-wheelers in Russia.

As far as the Russian market is concerned, Honda does not have any manufacturing unit in Russia unlike its other Japanese counterparts like Toyota and Nissan. All Honda models are sold as CBUs in the Russian market and the carmaker sold just 79 units last month. Its sales from January to November were down by 15 per cent at 1,383 units, while over 1.3 million new cars were sold in Russia during that period.

