Honda Will Start Using Android Automotive OS Starting From 2022 Onwards

Honda has announced that it will be integrating Google's Android Automotive operating system in its vehicles starting from 2022 with an all-new model which will launch in the second half of the year. Google's embedded operating system for cars will include Google Assistant, Google Maps, and other approved applications which have Android as the default infotainment platform on the vehicles.

"We will collaborate with Google to better integrate Google in-vehicle services in our vehicles including the ability to more-easily use features like Google Assistant, Google Maps functionality and other in-vehicle apps offered through Google Play," a Honda spokesperson said in an email to The Verge.

Android Automotive is a full-fledged operating system for the car, while Android Auto is a phone syncing and beaming technology that projects a version of Android tuned for cars using a wired or wireless connection from the phone. With Android Automotive more core functions of the car can be deeply embedded and experiences can be lit up with Google services like the Assistant and Maps.

Interestingly, the new Honda E doesn't feature Android Automotive

For instance, the car's heating system and telematics suite can be integrated using Android automotive, something that Android Auto cannot do. The experience is also more localized and native which will make it more responsive and Google can keep adding new features in tandem with the automaker via OTA updates.

Google already has a commitment from Volvo and its subsidiary Polestar where the Polestar 2 and Volvo XC40 Recharge EVs both use Google's operating system for cars. Ford has also adopted Android Automotive alongside General Motors and most recently even the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance has also embraced the operating system. Google has an impressive headway in the space.

Google has led the Open Automotive Alliance which even features Honda alongside majors like Audi, Hyundai and chipset maker Nvidia which is focussed on the integration of Android inside the car. While Google has started to make inroads, initially carmakers were wary of the search giant because of the data that Google will be getting.