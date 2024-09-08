Login
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect

The Hyundai Alcazar facelift will feature some notable design changes and will receive a range of new features over its predecessor
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai will launch the Alcazar facelift on September 9, 2024.
  • To feature a range of styling updates and feature additions.
  • To retain the same set of powertrain options.

Hyundai India is all set to launch the facelifted version of the Alcazar three-row SUV tomorrow, September 9, 2024. As revealed in pictures, the vehicle will feature notable styling changes over its predecessor and a range of new features. Bookings for the vehicle have been open for a while now against the payment of a token amount of Rs 25,000.

 

Also ReadHyundai Alcazar Facelift Revealed Ahead Of September Launch; Bookings Open

Hyundai Alcazar facelift

The Alcazar facelift's front end is reminiscent of the Creta facelift

 

Visually, the Alcazar facelift’s fascia will sport styling cues in line with the Creta facelift such as the vertically stacked headlamps and large rectangular grille. However, it will also get a few new design elements such as H-shaped LED DRLs that bookend the lightbar element at the base of the bonnet while a body-coloured panel below separates the DRLs from the grille. The faux skid plate element below adds to the SUV’s more muscular design and houses the opening for the prominent air vent. Towards the rear, the Alcazar gets vertically oriented tail lamps connected by a lightbar that runs the full width of the rear end. The SUV also gets a revised rear bumper with a prominent skid-plate element and the twin-exit exhaust finisher.

 

Also ReadHyundai Alcazar Facelift To Get Ventilated Rear Seats, Driver Seat Memory & More

Hyundai Alcazar facelift dashboard 2

The cabin features a twin-screen setup at the top

 

The cabin layout has also been redesigned, and now looks similar to the Creta facelift. The dashboard features a twin-screen setup at the top with the central touchscreen and digital instruments display housed within a single bezel. The seats feature revised upholstery with a dual-tone brown and black theme, which appears lighter than the outgoing SUV. Towards the rear, the seats have been redesigned for better cushioning, while the fixed rear centre console between the two seats has been dropped. The front seats are six-way power adjustable with the driver’s seat featuring memory function. Both the front and rear seats will come with ventilation functions. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Feature Level 2 ADAS

Hyundai Alcazar facelift 2

The SUV is expected to retain the same set of powertrain options as before

 

Other confirmed features include a panoramic sunroof, retractable table and cup holders on the back of the front seats, drive and traction modes, an electronic parking brake, connected car tech, level-2 ADAS functions, auto headlamps and more.


In terms of powertrains, the updated Alcazar will continue with the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine options. Both engines will be paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Additionally, the turbo-petrol variant will be available with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the diesel variant can be equipped with a 6-speed torque converter automatic.


 

