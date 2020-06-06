New Cars and Bikes in India

Hyundai Announces Discount Offers On Selected Models In June

Hyundai India is offering attractive offers and special discount offers for the month of June in a bid to lure the new customers. The carmaker is offering benefits up to 1 lakh on its cars this month.

Hyundai is providing attractive discounts and lucrative offers on selected models only

Highlights

  • Hyundai is offering total benefits up to Rs. 1 lakh on its cars
  • BS6 Santro is up for sale with benefits up to Rs. 30,000
  • No discounts on Venue, Verna, Creta and Kona

In a bid to attract customers post the lockdown, Hyundai India has come up with attractive discounts and lucrative offers on selected models. As the automotive industry is gradually coping from the crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic, the South Korean automaker is eyeing for good sales with the help of newly announced discount schemes. The carmaker intends to stir up the sales that were massively impacted due to the nation-wide lockdown. Hyundai India is offering some great deals and special benefits ranging up to ₹ 1 lakh on the selected models for June 2020.

The company is offering special cash discounts and exchange offers on models like the Santro, Grand i10, Hyundai Elantra, i20 and Grand i10 Nios. Notably, other models such as Venue, Verna, Creta and Kona are not listed for any discount offers. The customers interested in purchasing the BS6 Santro can avail total benefits up to ₹ 30,000, which include a cash discount of ₹ 10,000 along with exchange benefits of ₹ 15,000 and a corporate discount of ₹ 5,000.

jp7f4hio

Discounts on Hyundai cars are limited to the Elantra, i20, Grand i10, Grand i10 Nios & Santro

Buyers looking to purchase the BS6 Hyundai Grand i10 are offered benefits of up to ₹ 60,000 for this month. The benefits include cash discount of ₹ 40,000, exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000 and ₹ 5,000 corporate benefit. On the other hand, the company is providing special benefits of up to ₹ 25,000 on the Grand i10 NIOS including ₹ 10,000 cash discount and ₹ 10,000 exchange bonus apart from the ₹ 5,000 corporate discount. Moreover, the brand is also offered the car with Hyundai's 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty along with 3-year road-side assistance.

c4k854jo

Hyundai has received over 15,000 registrations in two months on its 'Click To Buy' online retail platform

Hyundai's third-generation i20 BS6 is also listed with discounts of up to ₹ 35,000. This includes cash discount and an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000 each, besides a corporate discount of ₹ 5,000. Hyundai Elantra is also a part of deals offered in June, wherein the buyers can benefit up to ₹ 1 lakh. This includes cash discount and a corporate discount of ₹ 40,000 and ₹ 20,000 respectively. The customers can also avail exchange benefits of up to ₹ 40,000.

ol6r160g

Hyundai Creta SUV became the Number 1 Car in the Indian market in May 2020 and the company is not providing any discounts on the car

The carmaker is not offering any discounts or deals on the Aura, Venue, Verna, Creta and the Kona. Apart from this, the carmaker has announced special EMI Assurance Program for the customers looking to purchase a new Hyundai car. It is important to note that these deals and offers vary from dealers to dealer, and is subject to vary according to the stocks available.

