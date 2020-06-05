World Environment Day 2020: Hyundai Adopts Eco-Friendly Practices In Its Service Network

Automobile manufacturers the world over have been working on several sustainability initiatives which help preserve the environment in some way or the other. In India too several automakers have been actively involved in saving natural resources and on World Environment day Hyundai motor India has announced that is playing its part by using several eco-friendly processes in its service network. This includes rain water harvesting, usage of LED lighting, solar panels and water borne paint systems. The company is also trying to create awareness among its workshop staffs on waste management.
Hyundai sells the eco-friendly Kona EV in the Indian market.
Hyundai has announced the launch of World Environment Day celebration camp at all operational workshops in the country to promote the idea of green mobility. Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing & Service, said, "With advanced mobility solutions that respond positively to changing climate requirements, we are in continuous effort to innovate ways to pass on a clean environment that uses eco-friendly means of vehicle servicing."
Another important aspect of this green initiative is promoting waterless car wash. According to the company it saves 120 liters of water per car wash. It says in all across its entire sales & service network in the country the idea has helped save over 320 million liters of water in the past 3 years. A total of 28 lakh waterless washing procedures have been undertaken during this time. On World Environment day, the company is also distributing saplings to visiting customers while also organising a drawing competition for kids on the theme "Time for Nature".
