SUVs Dominate Hyundai's Online Sales Amid Coronavirus Gloom

This is a year of many firsts for the Indian automobile industry amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Many automakers have taken their sales operations online in a bid to promote social distancing and attract more buyers. Korean car maker Hyundai has recently expanded its 'Click to buy' online sales platform to incorporate more than 600 of its dealers across the country. Now in an interesting trend the company has revealed that SUVs have dominated its online sales with cars like the recently launched Creta and the sub-compact SUV Venue accounting for 65 per cent of total numbers.
Currently the online platform accounts for only 5-10 % of total Hyundai sales in the country.
The new generation of the Hyundai Creta that was launched in the market just before the lockdown began has garnered a 50 per cent share of total sales. In fact the SUV was India's highest selling car in May, which is a first for Hyundai and also a first for an SUV. In contrast the sedans and more affordable hatches are lagging behind with the Grand i10 Nios just getting around 10 per cent of the total share of online bookings. However currently the online platform is only accounting for 5-10 per cent of total sales in the country, a figure Hyundai hopes will go up in times to come.
W S Oh, Executive Director, Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "Since the launch of Click to Buy, we have received over 7 lakh visitors on the platform and have recorded over 15,000 registrations in two months." Through this platform Hyundai is promising interactive features like product demo videos, 360 degree views albeit only of car exteriors and sales assistance throughout the buying journey.
