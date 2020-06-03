New Cars and Bikes in India

SUVs Dominate Hyundai's Online Sales Amid Coronavirus Gloom

Hyundai SUVs like recently launched Creta and the Venue account for nearly two-thirds of sales the company has managed through its online sales platform.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Hyundai has just released a new, more comprehensive version of its online sales platform "Click to buy"

Highlights

  • Creta and Venue account for 65 % of total Hyundai online sales
  • Creta was India's highest selling car in May, a first for Hyundai
  • Hyundai has got over 15,000 CLick to Buy registrations in two months

This is a year of many firsts for the Indian automobile industry amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Many automakers have taken their sales operations online in a bid to promote social distancing and attract more buyers. Korean car maker Hyundai has recently expanded its 'Click to buy' online sales platform to incorporate more than 600 of its dealers across the country. Now in an interesting trend the company has revealed that SUVs have dominated its online sales with cars like the recently launched Creta and the sub-compact SUV Venue accounting for 65 per cent of total numbers.

c4k854jo

Currently the online platform accounts for only 5-10 % of total Hyundai sales in the country.

The new generation of the Hyundai Creta that was launched in the market just before the lockdown began has garnered a 50 per cent share of total sales. In fact the SUV was India's highest selling car in May, which is a first for Hyundai and also a first for an SUV. In contrast the sedans and more affordable hatches are lagging behind with the Grand i10 Nios just getting around 10 per cent of the total share of online bookings. However currently the online platform is only accounting for 5-10 per cent of total sales in the country, a figure Hyundai hopes will go up in times to come.

Also read: Hyundai's 'Click To Buy' Platform Keeping Customers Engaged With The Brand: Tarun Garg

dpgla8qc

Grand i10 Nios has garnered around 10 % of the total share of online bookings

W S Oh, Executive Director, Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "Since the launch of Click to Buy, we have received over 7 lakh visitors on the platform and have recorded over 15,000 registrations in two months." Through this platform Hyundai is promising interactive features like product demo videos, 360 degree views albeit only of car exteriors and sales assistance throughout the buying journey.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
16%
Planning to buy a used car
35%
Planning to buy a bike
28%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
21%
Return To Poll

Hyundai models

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.5 - 9.32 Lakh *
Hyundai i20 Active
Hyundai i20 Active
₹ 7.74 - 9.93 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5 - 7.99 Lakh *
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura
₹ 5.8 - 9.23 Lakh *
Hyundai Santro
Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.57 - 6.2 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10
Hyundai Grand i10
₹ 5.83 - 6.5 Lakh *
Hyundai Xcent
Hyundai Xcent
₹ 5.85 - 8.79 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 23.72 - 23.91 Lakh *
Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Elantra
₹ 15.89 - 20.39 Lakh *
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson
₹ 18.77 - 26.97 Lakh *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
MS Dhoni's Latest Mean Machine Is A Mahindra Swaraj Tractor
MS Dhoni's Latest Mean Machine Is A Mahindra Swaraj Tractor
Hero Electric Sued By Honda Motor Over Electric Scooter Design Infringement
Hero Electric Sued By Honda Motor Over Electric Scooter Design Infringement
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Anand Mahindra Feels This 3-Wheeler Scooter Is A Good Idea For India
Select your City
or select from popular cities