Hyundai Announces Discounts of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On Its BS6 Cars In October

The festival season has almost started in India, and the car manufacturers are leaving no stones unturned to attract maximum numbers of buyers during the auspicious period. Honda and Datsun have already announced attractive deals on their cars for this month. And now, Hyundai Motor India has entered into the race by offering lucrative discounts of up to ₹ 1 lakh on its cars. Valid until October 31, these special benefits comprise of cash discounts, corporate discounts, exchange bonus and more.

Discounts on Hyundai cars are limited to Santro, Elantra, Aura, i20, Grand i10, Grand i10 Nios and the Xcent Prime

Hyundai's small car Santro is up for sale with total benefits of up to ₹ 45,000 which comprises cash discount, exchange benefit and corporate offer of ₹ 25,000, ₹ 15,000 and ₹ 5,000 respectively. The entry-level Era variant of the Santro attracts buyers with a cash discount of ₹ 15,000. However, the exchange bonus and corporate offer on the base variant remains the same.

Customers looking to purchase the Hyundai Grand i10 hatchback can avail this excellent opportunity wherein the South Korean auto manufacturer is offering a total benefit of ₹ 60,000. It includes a cash discount and exchange bonus of ₹ 40,000 and ₹ 15,000 respectively. The customers can also opt for a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. On the other hand, the company is providing a cash discount and exchange benefit of ₹ 10,000 each on Grand i10 Nios.

Total discounts offered on the Elantra sedan is up to ₹ 1 lakh for the petrol version, including cash discount and exchange bonus. However, the diesel iteration misses out on cash discount, but still gets exchange benefit of up to ₹ 30,000. There's no corporate offer on the Elantra. Hyundai is only offering a cash discount of up to ₹ 30,000 on the Xcent Prime. No exchange benefit or corporate bonus is being offered on the Xcent Prime.

No offers on the Magna Plus variant of the Hyundai i20 premium hatchback

Apart from the Magna Plus variant, customers can avail offers of up to ₹ 75,000 on the Hyundai i20 premium hatchback. The offer includes cash discount and an exchange bonus of ₹ 50,000 and ₹ 20,000 respectively along with a corporate benefit of ₹ 5,000.

Hyundai Aura is available with a total discount of up to ₹ 30,000 including an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 15,000 and a corporate discount of up to ₹ 5,000. The sedan also gets a cash discount of up to ₹ 10,000. Currently, the carmaker is not offering any special benefits or discounts on the Hyundai Venue, Tucson, Kona EV, Verna and Creta.

