Hyundai Confirms New Verna Gets Level 2 ADAS Functions

Hyundai has revealed new details on the upcoming sixth-gen Verna ahead of its launch on March 21, 2023. The carmaker has now confirmed some of the safety systems on board the sedan which gets the addition of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This will make the Verna the second sedan in the segment to get ADAS features after the recently facelifted Honda City.

The Verna will pack in ADAS features such as forward collision warning and avoidance (including cars, pedestrians, cycles and junction turning) assist, blind spot collision warning and avoidance assist, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, high beam assist, lead vehicle departure alert and rear cross-traffic warning and avoidance assist. Hyundai says that its ADAS functions are based around onboard sensors, cameras and radar (front and rear) to detect obstacles and initiate corrective action.

Moving to more passive safety features, the Verna will come with six airbags as standard as well as three-point seatbelts for all occupants as well as seat belt reminders for all seats. Hyundai’s sixth-gen compact sedan will also pack in ISOFIX child seat anchorages, auto headlamps, keyless entry, stability control, hill start assist, front and rear parking sensors, cornering lamps, tyre pressure monitoring and all-wheel disc brakes.

Safety kit aside, Hyundai has previewed its upcoming sedan’s design in official design sketches with undisguised models also having been spotted on international roads. The new Verna follows the brand’s parametric design language with sharp cuts and creases with a full-width light bar sitting atop the grille with the main headlamps positioned below. The rear too will feature a full-width light bar as well as a fastback-inspired design with the roofline sloping all the way to the tip of the tailgate.

The cabin meanwhile will get a new-design dashboard with a 10.25-inch touchscreen and digital instrument cluster housed within a single free-standing binnacle. The air-con meanwhile will get touch-sensitive controls that also double up as controls for the infotainment unit. Hyundai has also confirmed that the sedan will get a Bose sound system as well as heated and ventilated seats.

The new Verna will be available in four variants - EX, S ,SX and SX(O) – and with two engine options. Buyers can select between a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Gearbox options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, CVT (naturally aspirated petrol only) and a 7-speed DCT (turbo-petrol only). There is no diesel engine option.