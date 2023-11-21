Hyundai India Introduces Samarth Initiative For People With Disabilities
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
Published on November 21, 2023
Highlights
- Hyundai has partnered up with two organisations, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and GoSports Foundation
- The brand has announced to introduce features such as swivel seats and more in their vehicles
- Hyundai aims to use blind-cricket as a platform in pursuit of physical and social development
Hyundai India has rolled out a mobility initiative named ‘Samarth – Progress For Humanity’ that is designed towards aiding people with disabilities in India. For this initiative, Hyundai has partnered up with two organisations, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and GoSports Foundation.
Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Styling, Upgraded Interior
Under this mobility initiative, the brand has stated that it will revamp all its outlets to make them more accessible, and moreover, by February 2024, it also aims to upgrade all its dealerships and workshops to be more wheelchair-accessible. Hyundai has also announced that it will integrate features such as swivel seats and more in its car and SUV line-up to make it more usable for people with disabilities.
Additionally, Hyundai and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled will support differently-abled individuals with assistive devices. There will also be an all-new programme introduced that will use blind cricket as a platform in pursuit of physical and social development of the visually impaired in India. To aid the visually impaired crickets at all levels, Hyundai will host special camps and will also organise an international bilateral series for the national blind cricket team.
Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 7 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In Germany
Un Soo Kim, MD and CEO of Hyundai India, said: "We are pleased to announce the launch of the ‘Samarth’ initiative, which is a step towards creating a more aware and inclusive society towards differently abled in India. We aim to cultivate a more equitable and sensitised society for the differently abled and want them to see their true capabilities.”
