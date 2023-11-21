Login

Hyundai India Introduces Samarth Initiative For People With Disabilities

Under this initiative, Hyundai states that all its dealerships across India will be wheelchair-accessible by February 2024
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 21, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai has partnered up with two organisations, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and GoSports Foundation
  • The brand has announced to introduce features such as swivel seats and more in their vehicles
  • Hyundai aims to use blind-cricket as a platform in pursuit of physical and social development

Hyundai India has rolled out a mobility initiative named ‘Samarth – Progress For Humanity’ that is designed towards aiding people with disabilities in India. For this initiative, Hyundai has partnered up with two organisations, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and GoSports Foundation. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Styling, Upgraded Interior

 

Under this mobility initiative, the brand has stated that it will revamp all its outlets to make them more accessible, and moreover, by February 2024, it also aims to upgrade all its dealerships and workshops to be more wheelchair-accessible. Hyundai has also announced that it will integrate features such as swivel seats and more in its car and SUV line-up to make it more usable for people with disabilities. 

Additionally, Hyundai and Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled will support differently-abled individuals with assistive devices. There will also be an all-new programme introduced that will use blind cricket as a platform in pursuit of physical and social development of the visually impaired in India. To aid the visually impaired crickets at all levels, Hyundai will host special camps and will also organise an international bilateral series for the national blind cricket team.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 7 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In Germany

 

Un Soo Kim, MD and CEO of Hyundai India, said: "We are pleased to announce the launch of the ‘Samarth’ initiative, which is a step towards creating a more aware and inclusive society towards differently abled in India. We aim to cultivate a more equitable and sensitised society for the differently abled and want them to see their true capabilities.”

# Hyundai India# Hyundai# Hyundai Initiative# Hyundai Motors India# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Hyundai Models

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta

₹ 10.87 - 19.2 Lakh

Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter

₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakh

Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue

₹ 7.77 - 13.81 Lakh

Hyundai Elite i20
Hyundai Elite i20

₹ 6.99 - 11.16 Lakh

Hyundai Verna
Hyundai Verna

₹ 10.97 - 17.38 Lakh

Hyundai New Santro
Hyundai New Santro

₹ 4.87 - 6.45 Lakh

Hyundai Alcazar
Hyundai Alcazar

₹ 16.78 - 21.24 Lakh

Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Tucson

₹ 29.02 - 35.94 Lakh

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5

₹ 44.95 Lakh

Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric

₹ 23.84 - 24.03 Lakh

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

₹ 5.69 - 8.47 Lakh

Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura

₹ 6.33 - 8.9 Lakh

Hyundai i20 N Line
Hyundai i20 N Line

₹ 9.99 - 12.47 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Emflux Motors One
Emflux Motors One

Expected Price :

₹ 5.5 - 6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New Jersey To Ban The Sale Of New ICE Models By 2035
New Jersey To Ban The Sale Of New ICE Models By 2035
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-19278 second ago

The legislation mandates that 43 per cent of a manufacturer's annual production volume in 2027 must be ZEVs, escalating annually to reach 100 per cent by 2035.

Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Launched In Malaysia
Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Launched In Malaysia
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17781 second ago

The made-in-India Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have been launched in Malaysia with deliveries set to commence in few weeks

All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan To Be Launched On Nov 24: What To Expect
All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan To Be Launched On Nov 24: What To Expect
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16496 second ago

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2.70 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Jeep Avenger SUV Gains Mild-Hybrid Powertrain Options For European Markets
Jeep Avenger SUV Gains Mild-Hybrid Powertrain Options For European Markets
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15173 second ago

The 48V mild-hybrid system features a 21 kW electric motor integrated into the SUV's gearbox offering for low-speed EV-only driving for up to 1 km.

Updated Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Spotted Testing, To Get Upgrades From KTM 250 Duke
Updated Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Spotted Testing, To Get Upgrades From KTM 250 Duke
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3928 second ago

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is all set to get an update based on the recently upgraded KTM 250 Duke introduced earlier this year, and is likely to arrive sometime next year.

Honda CB350: Full Accessories List Revealed
Honda CB350: Full Accessories List Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3721 second ago

The new Honda CB350 now comes with touring-friendly accessories from the dealership including a taller windscreen, leg guards, fog lamps and more

Kawasaki Unveils Ninja ZX-10RR 40th Anniversary Edition
Kawasaki Unveils Ninja ZX-10RR 40th Anniversary Edition
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3321 second ago

Limited to just 40 units, this special edition version of the motorcycle will currently only be sold in the UK market

Tata Power Establishes Electric Car Charging Stations On Chandigarh-Shimla Highway
Tata Power Establishes Electric Car Charging Stations On Chandigarh-Shimla Highway
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2485 second ago

The charging stations will aid in travellers to cover the 111 km route between Chandigarh and Shimla

2024 Kia Sorento Revealed; Gets Styling Updates, New Tech
2024 Kia Sorento Revealed; Gets Styling Updates, New Tech
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-84 second ago

The new Sorento borrows design cues from the Kia EV9 electric SUV while also packing in some new tech

2023 Yamaha MT-03, R3 India Launch Date Announced
2023 Yamaha MT-03, R3 India Launch Date Announced
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-39 second ago

Both the Yamaha YZF-R3 and its naked sibling the MT-03 will be launched on December 15, 2023.

New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing in India Again
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted Testing in India Again
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-958051 second ago

Images of the next-generation Hyundai i20 have recently surfaced online, and this time around a couple of prototypes of the car have been spotted testing in India. Unlike the previously seen spy photos of the new-gen Hyundai i20, which features alloy wheels, the cars in these latest images are running on steel wheels with hub caps, but we do get a much closer look at the front section of the car.

Hyundai Ioniq 7 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In Germany
Hyundai Ioniq 7 Electric SUV Spotted Testing In Germany
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

Hyundai is preparing to launch the Ioniq 7, the newest addition to its electric vehicle lineup, following the success of the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 models

2024 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Styling, Upgraded Interior
2024 Hyundai Tucson Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Styling, Upgraded Interior
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Hyundai has done away with the dual-cowl design of the cabin with the facelifted SUV getting a more conventional dashboard design.

2024 World Car Awards; 9th Edition Of The Test Drives Commenced In Los Angeles
2024 World Car Awards; 9th Edition Of The Test Drives Commenced In Los Angeles
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

3 days ago

44 jury members representing 19 countries assessed and voted on 17 eligible vehicles competing in the 2024 World Car Awards

Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Review: Same Madness In A Smaller Package
Mercedes-AMG C 43 4Matic Review: Same Madness In A Smaller Package
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The new Mercedes-AMG C 43 is bolder, more powerful and promises to offer better performance than its predecessor, despite having a smaller engine. So, can it live up to those claims? Let’s find out!

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai India Introduces Samarth Initiative For People With Disabilities
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved