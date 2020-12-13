Hyundai Launches 'HTWO' Dedicated Fuel Cell System Brand

Hyundai Motor Group has introduced ‘HTWO', a new brand to represent the group's hydrogen fuel cell system. The brand will present hydrogen as a positive energy for humanity. HTWO stands for ‘H2', the hydrogen molecule. The launch of the new fuel cell system brand will help facilitate Hyundai's global fuel cell business and grow the hydrogen ecosystem.

The HTWO brand's initial focus will be on major hub regions - Korea, the United States, Europe and China. With HTWO, Hyundai Motor Group is stepping up efforts for the development of a next-generation hydrogen fuel cell system that can be applied to various forms of mobility such as UAM, automobiles, vessels and trains. Not only will the next-generation fuel cell system be available for many different mobility products and services, it will deliver enhanced performance and durability at an affordable price in a lighter architecture with enhanced energy density.

The HTWO brand's initial focus will be on major hub regions – Korea, the United States, Europe and China. Since marketing the world's first mass-produced fuel cell electric vehicle ix35 in 2013, the group has been expanding its vehicle offerings powered by its fuel cell system such as Hyundai Nexo SUV, XCient fuel cell heavy-duty truck and a fuel cell electric bus, as zero-emission mobility solutions.

