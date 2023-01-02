Hyundai Motor India Announces Elevation Of Senior Management

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) announces two changes for its senior management. Tarun Garg, who was formerly the Director for Sales, Service and Marketing, has now been elevated as the Chief Operating Officer (COO), while Gopala Krishnan CS, who was formerly the Vice President, Production, has now been elevated as the Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO). In addition to their new elevated roles, Tarun Garg and Gopala Krishnan CS will continue to serve as wholetime Directors on the HMIL Board. The new appointments are effective from January 1, 2023.

Congratulating the leadership, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO - Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The elevations stand testimony to Hyundai Motor India’s commitment to recognize and appreciate its leadership. Our core values define our work culture and stand tall to enhance key roles & verticals, as we take a step forward to work incessantly in building meaningful value chain for our customers, partners and employees.”

Hyundai sales grew by 18.2 per cent in December 2022. The company sold 38,831 cars in the domestic market and exported 19,021 vehicles taking the tally to 57,852 in December 2022. The overall year-on-year growth registered by the company in the domestic market is 20.2 per cent. The calendar year 2022 too has shown a strong growth with year on year sales soaring to 9.4 per cent.