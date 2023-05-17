Hyundai Partners With Shell To Expand EV-Charging Infrastructure In India

Hyundai Motor India has joined hands with Shell India Markets Private Limited (SIMPL) to boost the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in India. This partnership between Hyundai India and Shell India aim to install DC fast chargers across 36 EV dealerships in the country, signalling a significant step towards promoting the adoption of electric vehicles in India. Shell India will also consider installing DC 120 kW Fast Chargers in dealers instead of DC 60 kW Fast charges if feasible.

With the increasing popularity of electric vehicles in India, the need for a robust charging infrastructure has become the need of the hour. Recognizing this, the carmaker is committed to expanding the public charging network of EV fast chargers, making it more convenient for EV owners to charge their vehicles on the go. By collaborating with Shell India, a global energy company, Hyundai aims to accelerate the growth of the EV charging ecosystem.

Jae Wan Ryu, Executive Director, of Hyundai India and Sanjay Varkey, Director, of Shell India

The memorandum of agreement was signed between Hyundai India and Shell India in the presence of Jae Wan Ryu, Executive Director, of Hyundai Motor India Limited and Sanjay Varkey, Director, of Shell India Markets Private Limited, at HMIL's headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana. The strategic partnership aims to increase the expansion of charging infrastructure for EVs in India. As part of the agreement, Hyundai’s EV customers will be entitled to special benefits on EV charging across Hyundai's extensive network of EV dealerships.

In India, Hyundai Kona is the first offering in EV from the automaker

Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, of Hyundai Motor India, said, “We are glad to announce our partnership with Shell India to further expand Hyundai’s EV ecosystem in India and enhance our BEV charging network. Such strategic partnerships are fundamental in accelerating the adoption of Electric Vehicles by customers to achieve the national goal of carbon neutrality. This partnership will power up the nations’ electric mobility mission by offering end-to-end EV charging infrastructure at HMIL Dealerships.”

Assembled in India, Hyundai Ioniq 5 is the second offering in EV from the carmaker

Hyundai presently possesses a network of 72 EV Dealers located in 45 cities. The first phase of establishing public EV charging facilities at Hyundai’s EV dealerships has already been completed. The second phase, in collaboration with Shell India, has begun, aiming to install DC 60/120 kW fast chargers across an additional 36 dealerships. The expansion of the EV charging infrastructure in India not only benefits Hyundai EV customers but also contributes to the overall growth of the electric vehicle market. As more charging stations become available, range anxiety, which is a common concern among potential EV buyers, can be reduced. Hyundai’s current EV line-up includes Hyundai Kona Electric and the Hyundai Ioniq 5.