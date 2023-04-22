  • Home
Hyundai Confirms Ioniq 5 N For Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Hyundai has already teased the Ioniq 5 N, and the more aggressive variant of the Ioniq 5 will be present at the Goodwood Festival of Speed between July 13-16, 2023.
Highlights
  • The Ioniq 5 N will be the quickest variant of the all-electric Ioniq 5.
  • The Ioniq 5 N will hit the track at Goodwood in July this year.
  • But Hyundai may debut the crossover before the event.

Hyundai has previously teased the Ioniq 5 N - which will be the quicker version of the standard Ioniq 5 - and while speaking to Autocar UK, the Korean carmaker has confirmed that the Ioniq 5 N will make an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. “Having N cars is a key point of difference for Hyundai - they hammer home the point that we are a car company, not just a company that makes cars,” Hyundai UK managing director Ashley Andrew said while talking to Autocar. “We have so much talent around the globe, and these are the cars where it all coalesces.” 
 

“The essence of successful car manufacturing is when all the talented people come together to have fun, and what I love about Ioniq 5 N is that they are using all that know-how, and all that technology to create a car with the sort of character that we will all recognise from great performance cars of the past.” “These are the vehicles that differentiate car companies - and being able to show it off for the first time at Goodwood will be incredibly special.”

 

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will be the first all-electric N-badged model from Hyundai. The model will feature an all-wheel drive from a dual-motor setup and is expected to make close to 600 bhp. The Ioniq 5’s sibling - Kia EV6 - also has a ‘GT’ variant that delivers around 569 bhp and 740 Nm torque, and it is expected that the Ioniq 5 N will outdo those numbers. Hyundai has also promised that the 5 N will be fun to drive, so it won’t be just about the straight-line acceleration - which in itself could be a 3-second-ish time for 0-100 kmph.

Apart from serious performance, the Ioniq 5 N will also pack some gizmos to make it all the more appealing. Hyundai will be including a ‘Virtual Grin Shift’ mode which will mimic the driving experience of a dual-clutch transmission and the same will be paired with ‘N Sound Plus’, which will essentially be a fake engine sound played through the speakers. The crossover is also said to have a drift mode. 

 

Under-the-skin upgrades - apart from the drivetrain - will also include a stiffer suspension, new 21-inch wheels with Pirelli tyres, & an electric Limited Slip Differential (e-LSD). The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N will make an appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed between July 13-16, 2023, but it is unclear if the Korean carmaker plans to unveil the hot crossover prior to the event.


 

