Hyundai Installs Ultra-High Speed Public EV Charging Network Across Key Highways In India

The new ultra-high speed EV charging stations will be open to the public and to all passenger EV owners from February 1, 2023.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
31-Jan-23 03:59 PM IST
  • Charging stations to include 150 kW and 60 kW DC chargers
  • Stations located in areas with amenities like restaurants and coffee shops
  • Offer 24x7 seamless charging experience

Hyundai Motor India has announced installing ultra-high speed public EV charging network across key highways and cities in India. The Korean carmaker has already installed the first two charging stations on the Hyderabad- Vijayawada (Narketpalle) and Delhi- Chandigarh (Kurukshetra) highways. The company aims to set up 10 ultra-fast charging stations in the first-half of calendar year 2023.

The new ultra-high speed EV charging stations will be open to the public and to all passenger EV owners from February 1, 2023. Hyundai India has said that it will look to further install such charging stations across other highways and cities, which the company believes will ensure increased peace of mind for EV customers. 

Commenting on the installation of fast charging stations for electric vehicles, Jae Wan Ryu, Executive Director - Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are delighted to take another step in the direction of strengthening the Indian Government’s resolve for Electrification, that will enrich and augment the electric mobility lifestyle for EV adopters. Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has been persistent in its efforts to enhance customer convenience by installing Ultra-Fast EV Charging Stations at strategic public locations across highways and cities. With the recent launch of the globally acclaimed, the all-electric SUV Hyundai Ioniq 5 and HMI’s commitment to expanding its EV portfolio by 2028, we will catalyze our initiative of building a sustainable ecosystem for India’s transition towards electric mobility, and continue taking our customers ‘Beyond Mobility’.’’

Each fast-charging station will comprise one unit of DC 150 kW Ultra-Fast Charger and one unit of DC 60 kW High-Speed Charger, as part of HMIL’s aim to spearhead the electric vehicle adoption in India and facilitate the charging experience for both intercity and intra-city travel. The charging stations are installed at locations which have adequate customer amenities like coffee shops/ restaurants for usage of customers while charging their Electric Vehicles. The charging stations will also be manned by marshals for assisting EV users 24x7 to enable a seamless charging experience.

The key highways where the charging stations will come up include - Hyderabad- Vijayawada, Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Jaipur, Mumbai-Pune, Bengaluru- Chennai. While the key cities on Hyundai’s list includes - Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad.

