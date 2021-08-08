Hyundai Rolls Out Discounts Of Up To Rs. 50,000 On Select Cars This Month

  • Home
Hyundai India has rolled out attractive benefits of up to Rs. 50,000 on select models for the month of August 2021. It includes cash benefit, exchange bonus and corporate bonus.
authorBy Charanpreet Singh
08-Aug-21 05:48 PM IST
Highlights
  • Hyundai is offering total benefits up to Rs. 50,000 on select cars
  • Discounts on Hyundai cars are valid up till August 31, 2021
  • No offers on the Creta, Venue, Alcazar, Verna and the Tucson

Hyundai India has announced attractive discounts on select models for the month of August 2021. As per details listed on the official website, the South Korean automaker is providing benefits of up to Rs. 50,000 on select cars. It includes the Santro, Aura, Grand i10 Nios, and the i20 premium hatchback. These offers on select Hyundai cars are valid till August 31, 2021, or till stocks last. Do note, these benefits on the cars may vary from dealer to dealer.

Also Read: Exclusive: Hyundai Alcazar Bookings Cross 14,000 Mark; Shows Negligible Cannibalisation With Creta​

The Hyundai Santro entry-level car is offered benefits of up to Rs. 40,000 this month.

The Hyundai Santro is up for sale with a maximum benefit of up to Rs. 40,000 (petrol, diesel and CNG). The entry-level car gets a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs. 5,000. Hyundai is offering customer benefits of up to Rs. 40,000 on the Grand i10 Nios. It includes cash benefits and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 10,000 respectively. There are no benefits on the models like the Venue, Verna, Creta, Tucson, and the Alcazar.

Discounts on Hyundai cars are limited to the Santro, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, & the i20.

The Hyundai Aura subcompact sedan can be purchased with a discount of up to Rs. 50,000 (petrol, diesel and CNG). Interested buyers can avail cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000. It also gets an exchange bonus and corporate benefit of Rs. 15,000, and Rs. 5,000 respectively. The i20 premium hatchback is listed on the website with total benefits of up to Rs. 40,000. It includes cash benefits of up to Rs. 25,000, exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000 and corporate benefit of up to Rs. 5,000.

