Hyundai Sonata Facelift Revealed, Styling Similar To New Verna

Hyundai has revealed the design of the new Sonata with a fresh badge and the sportiest design ever. The new Hyundai Sonata is technically a facelift for the eight-gen model. It revolutionises the 2019 Sonata in terms of dynamics, proportions, aggressive styling and future-oriented technologies. Hyundai has also revealed the N-line variant along the standard Sonata. Both models get similar type styling. However, the N-line could get a tweaked engine.

The new Sonata has captured the essence of Hyundai Motor’s “Sensuous Sportiness” design philosophy. The most obvious novelty is at the front, where the mid-size sedan has received a wide LED light bar in the same vein of the newly launched Hyundai Verna. It emphasizes its image with a N-line based exterior design that expresses sport coupe look with a long hood, low front end and fastback roofline.

Hyundai has also revised the taillights with a flatter design as the light signature no longer extends to the upper area of the trunk lid. In addition, the H badge has been moved slightly lower, below the light bar. At the rear, there is a new design for the quad exhaust tips and exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels. Both the regular and N-Line flavors get redesigned bumpers making the rear look slightly more aggressive.

Significant changes have been noticed inside the cabin as well, where the new Sonata is the first Hyundai to get a panoramic curved display. The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster along with the infotainment screen of the same size are enclosed on the same glass. Other modifications include redesigned air vent, new steering wheel and the gear selector moved to the steering column to give the centre a cleaner look.

Powertrain options are under wraps for now. Hyundai intends to have the 2024 Sonata on display beginning March 30 at the Seoul Mobility Show where it is expected to release details about the technical specifications.