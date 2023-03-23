2023 Hyundai Verna: Variants Explained
- All variants get six-airbags and ABS as standard
- Hyundai offers ADAS in SX(O) top-variant
- Hyundai Verna is priced from Rs. 10.90 lakh to Rs. 17.38 lakh.
Hyundai India launched the sixth-generation Hyundai Verna in the country recently. The car gets all new powertrain options and comes with an updated list of features. All variants come with 6 airbags and ABS as standard safety feature, with prices starting at Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the sedan have crossed 8,000 units as announced by the company during its launch.
Under the hood, Hyundai Verna gets two engine options that include, the 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine that is paired with a 6-Speed manual transmission and IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) along with a new 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine with a 6-Speed manual transmission and 7-Speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission).
Hyundai Verna-EX
Powertrain options: 1.5-litre petrol MT (Rs 10.90 lakh)
- Six airbags
- ABS with EBD
- Reverse parking sensor
- Automatic headlamps
- Height-adjustable driver's seat
- Projector headlamps
- USB type-C ports
- Impact-sensing door unlock
- Rear defogger with timer
- ISOFIX
- Electrically adjustable wing mirrors
Hyundai Verna-S
(In addition to the features offered with the EX trim)
Powertrain options: 1.5-litre petrol MT (Rs 11.96 lakh)
- Hill-start assist control
- Electronic Stability Control
- Vehicle Stability Management
- 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Digital cluster with colour multi-information display
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Voice recognition
- Tyre pressure monitoring system
- Horizon LED positioning lamp and Daytime Running Lamp (DRL)
- Parametric connected LED tail-light
- R-15 alloys
- Front and rear speakers
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls
- Idle stop and go
- Climate control
- Rear AC vents
- Cooled glovebox
- Telescopic steering
- Cruise control
Hyundai Verna-SX
(In addition to the features offered with the S trim)
Powertrain options: 1.5-litre petrol MT/CVT (Rs 11.96 lakh-12.99 lakh) 1.5-litre, turbo-petrol MT/DCT (Rs 14.84 lakh-16.08 lakh)
- Front parking sensors
- Rear parking camera with guidelines
- Engine control module with telematic switches (Turbo only)
- Smart Key
- LED headlamps
- Cornering lamps
- Sporty black interiors (Turbo)
- Soft Touch Finish (Turbo)
- Leatherette wrapped steering and gear knob
- Paddle shifters (CVT & DCT)
- Wireless phone charger
- Driving Rear View Monitor
- R-16 diamond cut alloys (MPi)
- R-16 Black alloys (Turbo)
- Front red brake calipers (Turbo)
Hyundai Verna-SX(O)
(In addition to the features offered with the SX trim)
Powertrain options: 1.5-litre petrol MT/CVT (Rs 14.66 lakh-16.20 lakh) 1.5-litre, turbo-petrol MT/DCT (Rs 15.99 lakh-17.38 lakh)
- Rear Disc Brakes (DCT only)
- Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) only in the CVT and turbo petrol
- Hyundai Blue link
- 10.25-inch infotainment screen
- 8-speaker Bose system
- Leatherette seats
- Front ventilated and heated seats
- Powered driver seat
- Smart trunk