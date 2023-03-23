  • Home
2023 Hyundai Verna: Variants Explained

Latest sedan from Hyundai, the Verna is available in four trim-Variants – EX, S, SX and SX(O)
authorBy carandbike Team
23-Mar-23 06:59 PM IST
Highlights
  • All variants get six-airbags and ABS as standard
  • Hyundai offers ADAS in SX(O) top-variant
  • Hyundai Verna is priced from Rs. 10.90 lakh to Rs. 17.38 lakh.

Hyundai India launched the sixth-generation Hyundai Verna in the country recently. The car gets all new powertrain options and comes with an updated list of features. All variants come with 6 airbags and ABS as standard safety feature, with prices starting at Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the sedan have crossed 8,000 units as announced by the company during its launch.

 

Also Read: Sixth-Gen Hyundai Verna Launched In India

Under the hood, Hyundai Verna gets two engine options that include, the 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine that is paired with a 6-Speed manual transmission and IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) along with a new 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine with a 6-Speed manual transmission and 7-Speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission).

 

Also Read: 2023 Hyundai Verna: All You Need To Know

 

Hyundai Verna-EX

Powertrain options: 1.5-litre petrol MT (Rs 10.90 lakh) 

  • Six airbags 
  • ABS with EBD
  • Reverse parking sensor
  • Automatic headlamps
  • Height-adjustable driver's seat
  • Projector headlamps 
  • USB type-C ports
  • Impact-sensing door unlock 
  • Rear defogger with timer 
  • ISOFIX
  • Electrically adjustable wing mirrors

 

Hyundai Verna-S

(In addition to the features offered with the EX trim)

 

Powertrain options: 1.5-litre petrol MT (Rs 11.96 lakh)

  • Hill-start assist control
  • Electronic Stability Control 
  • Vehicle Stability Management 
  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system 
  • Digital cluster with colour multi-information display
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 
  • Voice recognition 
  • Tyre pressure monitoring system 
  • Horizon LED positioning lamp and Daytime Running Lamp (DRL)
  • Parametric connected LED tail-light 
  • R-15 alloys
  • Front and rear speakers 
  • Bluetooth connectivity 
  • Steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls 
  • Idle stop and go 
  • Climate control 
  • Rear AC vents 
  • Cooled glovebox
  • Telescopic steering 
  • Cruise control

 

Also Read: All-New Hyundai Verna Vs Rivals: Price Comparison

Hyundai Verna-SX 

(In addition to the features offered with the S trim)

 

Powertrain options: 1.5-litre petrol MT/CVT (Rs 11.96 lakh-12.99 lakh) 1.5-litre, turbo-petrol MT/DCT (Rs 14.84 lakh-16.08 lakh)

  • Front parking sensors 
  • Rear parking camera with guidelines 
  • Engine control module with telematic switches (Turbo only)
  • Smart Key 
  • LED headlamps 
  • Cornering lamps 
  • Sporty black interiors (Turbo)
  • Soft Touch Finish (Turbo) 
  • Leatherette wrapped steering and gear knob
  • Paddle shifters (CVT & DCT)
  • Wireless phone charger 
  • Driving Rear View Monitor
  • R-16 diamond cut alloys (MPi) 
  • R-16 Black alloys (Turbo)
  • Front red brake calipers (Turbo)

 

Hyundai Verna-SX(O)

(In addition to the features offered with the SX trim)

 

Powertrain options: 1.5-litre petrol MT/CVT (Rs 14.66 lakh-16.20 lakh) 1.5-litre, turbo-petrol MT/DCT (Rs 15.99 lakh-17.38 lakh)

  • Rear Disc Brakes (DCT only)
  • Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) only in the CVT and turbo petrol
  • Hyundai Blue link
  • 10.25-inch infotainment screen 
  • 8-speaker Bose system
  • Leatherette seats
  • Front ventilated and heated seats
  • Powered driver seat
  • Smart trunk
