2023 Hyundai Verna: Variants Explained

Hyundai India launched the sixth-generation Hyundai Verna in the country recently. The car gets all new powertrain options and comes with an updated list of features. All variants come with 6 airbags and ABS as standard safety feature, with prices starting at Rs. 10.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the sedan have crossed 8,000 units as announced by the company during its launch.

Under the hood, Hyundai Verna gets two engine options that include, the 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine that is paired with a 6-Speed manual transmission and IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) along with a new 1.5-litre Turbo GDi petrol engine with a 6-Speed manual transmission and 7-Speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission).

Hyundai Verna-EX

Powertrain options: 1.5-litre petrol MT (Rs 10.90 lakh)

Six airbags

ABS with EBD

Reverse parking sensor

Automatic headlamps

Height-adjustable driver's seat

Projector headlamps

USB type-C ports

Impact-sensing door unlock

Rear defogger with timer

ISOFIX

Electrically adjustable wing mirrors

Hyundai Verna-S

(In addition to the features offered with the EX trim)

Powertrain options: 1.5-litre petrol MT (Rs 11.96 lakh)

Hill-start assist control

Electronic Stability Control

Vehicle Stability Management

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Digital cluster with colour multi-information display

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Voice recognition

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Horizon LED positioning lamp and Daytime Running Lamp (DRL)

Parametric connected LED tail-light

R-15 alloys

Front and rear speakers

Bluetooth connectivity

Steering wheel with audio and Bluetooth controls

Idle stop and go

Climate control

Rear AC vents

Cooled glovebox

Telescopic steering

Cruise control

Hyundai Verna-SX

(In addition to the features offered with the S trim)

Powertrain options: 1.5-litre petrol MT/CVT (Rs 11.96 lakh-12.99 lakh) 1.5-litre, turbo-petrol MT/DCT (Rs 14.84 lakh-16.08 lakh)

Front parking sensors

Rear parking camera with guidelines

Engine control module with telematic switches (Turbo only)

Smart Key

LED headlamps

Cornering lamps

Sporty black interiors (Turbo)

Soft Touch Finish (Turbo)

Leatherette wrapped steering and gear knob

Paddle shifters (CVT & DCT)

Wireless phone charger

Driving Rear View Monitor

R-16 diamond cut alloys (MPi)

R-16 Black alloys (Turbo)

Front red brake calipers (Turbo)

Hyundai Verna-SX(O)

(In addition to the features offered with the SX trim)

Powertrain options: 1.5-litre petrol MT/CVT (Rs 14.66 lakh-16.20 lakh) 1.5-litre, turbo-petrol MT/DCT (Rs 15.99 lakh-17.38 lakh)