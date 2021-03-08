Iconic British Motorcycle Brand Unveils Brough Superior Lawrence

Iconic British motorcycle brand Brough Superior, known as the Rolls Royce of motorcycles, is back with a brand-new motorcycle. The now French-based marque has released its latest model, the Lawrence, named after one of the brand's most famous fans, Thomas Edward Lawrence, who owned seven Brough Superior motorcycles in his time. The new model is expensive, flashy, and the design is a mixture of nostalgia and modern technology. The name of course, comes from T.E. Lawrence, the British soldier and author who eventually met an untimely death when he crashed on one of his own Brough Superior motorcycles.

The design of the Brough Superior Lawrence is a bit of a hit and miss, an amalgamation of different motorcycle design types

The new Lawrence model has a DOHC, liquid-cooled, 88-degree v-twin engine, with 997 cc capacity, and output of 102 bhp and 84 Nm of torque. Priced at around $ 80,000 (almost ₹ 58.63 lakh), the Lawrence isn't affordable, and wears a design that is more radical than outright beautiful. Nevertheless, with new carbon fibre bodywork, a titanium frame, titanium subframe, a fork CNC-machined from aluminium and titanium links and cast aluminium swingarm, the Lawrence boasts of a number of top-spec components, including monoshock suspension at both ends. Braking system consists of two 320 mm rotors up front and a single 230 mm disc on the rear wheel.

The styling, ergonomics and shape of the Lawrence mark a clear departure from Brough Superior's classis designs.

The styling, ergonomics and shape of the Lawrence mark a clear departure from Brough Superior's classis designs. The design overall is a bit of a hit and miss, not quite here, and not quite there. But Brough Superior still has hopes of the new Lawrence getting some attention. Only 188 examples of the Lawrence will be made, as a tribute to T.E. Lawrence's birth year 1888. Although the Lawrence maintains a long and low stance, it still marks a departure from the rest of the modern Brough Superior brand's range.

