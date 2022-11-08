EICMA 2022: Brough Superior, Aston Martin Reveal New AMB 001 Pro Track Bike

Aston Martin and Brough Superior have revealed their second collaborative motorcycle, the AMB 001 Pro. The track-only machine is a follow-up to 2019 AMB 001 and promises to offer even more potent performance than its predecessor. The Pro is inspired by Aston Martin’s Valkyrie AMR Pro track hypercar with the engine dialled up to deliver even more power, and a power-to-weight ratio similar to a Formula 1 car.

Thierry Henriette, Chief Executive Officer of Brough Superior, said “We are excited to reveal the AMB 001 Pro at EICMA today. The success of its predecessor, coupled with the incredible Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro, inspired us to get together again to create a new superbike; one that we know will excite our customers. We are particularly proud of the new engine type, with a crankcase fully machined from solid billet aluminium, which is a unique feature for a production motorcycle. With the marked increase in power this takes AMB 001 Pro into the hyperbike sector.”

The AMB 001 Pro receives comprehensive aero upgrades along with a new CNC-milled engine.

The AMB 001 Pro gets an overhauled design with a more aggressive look as compared to its predecessor. The low and sleek design is similar to the old model though the fairing receives a number of upgrades including a new front spoiler and side wings to improve downforce and a front cowl that is now fixed to the bodywork. A new intake vent rests on the front cowl to redirect air and improve aerodynamics while the lower side fairing too is new with larger vents. A rear fin with an aero stabilizer design further refines the aerodynamic updates.

The exhaust too has been repositioned with the unit exiting higher up rather than integrated into the lower fairing. The rear-wheel too gets an enclosed cover for aero purposes.

The motorcycle is finished in Aston's Verdant Jade paired with satin-finished carbon fibre

The AMB 001 Pro is offered in a single specification, featuring a racing livery that combines Aston Martin Verdant Jade with satin-finished carbon fibre and black Cerakote engine and suspension.

The engine itself is new with the 997 cc unit twin-cylinder mill now CNC-machined from a solid AL 5000 billet. The cylinder design too is new with the unit now featuring wet cylinder liners for improved thermal management. The unit now pushes out 222 bhp – up from 180 bhp.

Like its predecessor the AMB 001 Pro is available in very limited numbers – just 88 being hand built – with initial orders already placed with the manufacturer. The bike will be manufactured at the Brough Superior factory in Toulouse, France with deliveries to start from Q4 2023.