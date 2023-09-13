Indian Army Inducts for Specialised Armoured Fleet by Mahindra

The Indian Army has recently received delivery of Mahindra's Light Specialist Vehicle and All-Terrain Vehicle. Vinod Sahay, the President of Mahindra Aerospace and Defence, took to social media to share images of these vehicles. He tweeted, "ALSV proudly developed and manufactured by Mahindra Defense for our armed forces. Working towards making our country self-reliant on defence procurement."

This procurement and induction is followed by a contract inked in 2021 between the Ministry of Defence and Mahindra Defence Systems Ltd for a total of 1,300 light specialist vehicles.

The Mahindra Light Specialist Vehicle is purpose-built for traversing rugged terrain and comes equipped with protection and combat-ready equipment. These specialised vehicles are four-seaters with a payload capacity of 1,600 kg and an 80-litre fuel tank and can achieve a top speed of 120 kmp/h. These vehicles also have ballistic protection and are capable of withstanding 7.62 mm ammunition.

These vehicles are armed with automatic grenade launchers and anti-tank-guided missiles. They can serve as personnel carriers for transporting supplies, ammunition, and quick reaction teams as required. The Mahindra armoured vehicle is powered by a 3.2-litre multi-fuel diesel engine featuring a 4x4 drivetrain and front and rear differential locks, delivering power output of 212 bhp.



