Toyota Delivers Special-Purpose Hilux To The Indian Army

TKM introduced two modifications to the Toyota Hilux, known as the Field Diagnosis Vehicle (FDV) and the Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV)
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

12-Sep-23 05:22 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Modifications were carried out with the assistance of authorised external vendors
  • Primarily for the Indian Army
  • Remains unchanged mechanically

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has unveiled two specially customised Hilux vehicles at the North Tech Symposium 2023 (NTS), an annual technology showcase organised by the Northern Command of the Indian Army in collaboration with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and IIT Jammu. The brand says that these modifications were carried out with the assistance of authorised external vendors.

 

TKM collaborated with its authorised external vendor, made significant alterations to two units of the Hilux 

 

To cater to the specific needs of various consumers, including the Indian Army, TKM conducted an extensive market survey. Based on the findings, TKM, in collaboration with its authorised external vendor, made significant alterations to two units of the Hilux to align with the diverse requirements, particularly those of the Indian Army.

 

The RIV is equipped for firefighting and rescue missions during emergencies

 

Following the market survey, TKM introduced two distinct modifications to the Toyota Hilux, known as the Field Diagnosis Vehicle (FDV) and the Rapid Intervention Vehicle (RIV). These adaptations were designed to meet the unique demands of the army and other specialised consumers. Considering the operational and logistical challenges faced by the Indian Army due to the diverse terrain and climatic conditions in the region, customization and dedicated solutions were imperative. The FDV was engineered to provide essential vehicle servicing in remote areas, strengthening army operations at defence sites. Meanwhile, the RIV is equipped for firefighting and rescue missions during emergencies.

 

 These adaptations were designed to meet the unique demands of the army 

 

In addition to these customised versions, the standard Hilux, designed for general customers' personal and business use, was also showcased at the symposium held from September 11th to 13th at IIT Jammu. Moreover, in July 2023, TKM delivered a fleet of Toyota Hilux vehicles to the Indian Army for the first time.

 

The FDV was engineered to provide essential vehicle servicing in remote areas

 

As for its powertrain, it continues to be powered by a 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine and offers a choice between a 6-speed automatic and a 6-speed manual transmission. Its 700 mm water-wading capacity positions it as an ideal choice for navigating rugged Indian trails.

