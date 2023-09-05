Jailer Producer Gifts Porsche Macan To Director Nelson And Music Director Anirudh

After presenting a brand new BMW X7 to Rajinikanth for the success of the Tamil movie ‘Jailer’ the film’s producer, Kalanithi Maran, has done the same for the movie’s director and music director. Both filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar and music director Anirudh Ravichander received cheques for an undisclosed amount, along with a brand new Porsche Macan SUV.

Like Rajinikanth, Nelson and Anirudh too were given the option of multiple luxury vehicles to choose from and both selected the Porsche Macan. The other two options included the BMW X3 and the BMW iX electric SUV.

To celebrate the humongous Blockbuster #Jailer, Mr. Kalanithi Maran presented the key of a brand new Porsche car to @anirudhofficial#JailerSuccessCelebrations pic.twitter.com/lbkiRrqv7B — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) September 4, 2023

On the work front, director Nelson is said to be working on his next film with actor Dhanush, whereas Anirudh has scored music for the soon-to-be-released Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan, and director Lokesh Kanagagaraj’s Leo, which stars actor Vijay.