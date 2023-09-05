Login

Jailer Producer Gifts Porsche Macan To Director Nelson And Music Director Anirudh

Both filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar and music director Anirudh Ravichander received cheques for an undisclosed amount, along with a brand new Porsche Macan SUV.
By Carandbike Team

05-Sep-23 07:40 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Both Nelson and Anirudh were gifted a Porsche Macan
  • The two members of the crew were also gifted cheques for an undisclosed amount
  • Rajinikanth was also recently gifted a BMW X7

After presenting a brand new BMW X7 to Rajinikanth for the success of the Tamil movie ‘Jailer’ the film’s producer, Kalanithi Maran, has done the same for the movie’s director and music director. Both filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar and music director Anirudh Ravichander received cheques for an undisclosed amount, along with a brand new Porsche Macan SUV.

 

Also Read: Actor Rajnikanth Gifted A Swanky BMW X7 By Jailer Movie Producers

 

 

Like Rajinikanth, Nelson and Anirudh too were given the option of multiple luxury vehicles to choose from and both selected the Porsche Macan. The other two options included the BMW X3 and the BMW iX electric SUV.

 

 

On the work front, director Nelson is said to be working on his next film with actor Dhanush, whereas Anirudh has scored music for the soon-to-be-released Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan, and director Lokesh Kanagagaraj’s Leo, which stars actor Vijay.

# Porsche Macan# Jailer# Jailer Movie# Porsche Macan SUV# Nelson Dilipkumar# Anirudh Ravichander

