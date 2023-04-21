  • Home
Jawa Yezdi ‘Street Rush’ To Take Place on April 30th

The Street Rush will be held at the Chicane Circuit in Hyderabad
21-Apr-23 07:56 PM IST
Highlights
  • The registration fee is Rs 499 for the event
  • Riders will be trained by Mr Rustom Patel
  • In the future, a ‘Trail Attack’ event will be held for Yezdi Adventure owners

Jawa Yezdi is now offering their owners a chance to improve riding skills on a closed circuit in Hyderabad. The brand has called this program' Street Rush', which allows owners to be trained at the Hyderabad at Chicane Circuit, a go-kart track, on 30th April. The brand charges a fee of Rs 499 to participate, and riders can register using the official website. 

 

Also Read: Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles Announces 'Service Is On Us' Initiative For Community Riders Travelling To Ladakh

The riders will be trained by Rustom Patel, a renowned name in off-road and rally events and training programmes. Mr Rustom, who has three international and eight national titles and is Ajmera Racing India's head coach, will coach owners to learn new skills and master their motorcycles' capabilities while having a fun day at the track. During the day, riders will learn the basics of riding techniques like motorcycle control, acceleration, throttle control, cornering, turning-in and effective braking. The session ends with riders testing their motorcycles at the closed circuit with timed laps.

The brand has also stated that more initiatives under the Jawa Yezdi Nomads umbrella will focus on keeping their Kommuniti engaged with exciting training programs that enable riders to get the most out of their machines. In addition, for the Yezdi Adventure owners, the brand plans to focus on a 'Trail Attack' event shortly focused on off-road riding. 

Trending Now