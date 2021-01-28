Jeep Compass SUV: Old vs New

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift has officially gone on sale in India and compared to the outgoing model, the company has made some considerable changes to the updated SUV. In addition to updated design and styling, the 2021 Compass also comes with a heavily refreshed cabin and a range of new, more premium features. Now, the powertrain and transmission choices remain unchanged, as the SUV offers the same 1.4-litre petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines with both manual and automatic options. However, here's everything else that is different in the 2021 Jeep Compass, compared to the pre-facelifted model.

The Jeep Compass facelift gets new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels from the Limited (O) variant and upwards

Design and Styling

Compared to the previous model, the 2021 Jeep Compass looks bolder and much more stylish, mainly due to the revised face which now comes with a redesigned 7-slot grille and headlamps. The latter comes with LED reflector headlamps or LED projector units depending on the variant, along with LED daytime running lights. The bumper too is new and gets an aggressive design with wider air intakes, new LED foglamps with cornering function. The SUV now also gets a set of new 17-inch alloy wheels for the lower-spec models and new dual-tone 18-inch alloys for the high-spec variants.

The 2021 Compass also comes with revised LED taillamps, updated tailgate design and new rear bumpers. The top-end trim also gets body-coloured bumpers and sill cladding along with a new dark grey roof instead or a black one. Also, with the new Compass, Jeep India has introduced 3 new colours - Techno Metallic Green, Galaxy Blue, and Bright White.

The 2021 Compass also comes with revised LED taillamps, and it is offered in 3 new colours - Techno Metallic Green, Galaxy Blue, and Bright White

Interior and Features

The facelifted Jeep Compass gets a heavily updated cabin and instead of the older dual-tone black and white treatment, the SUV now gets all-black interior. The SUV now also gets a new, much premium-looking dashboard with a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen display (Sport Trim gets an 8.4-inch unit) with U-Connect 5 that offers a range of connected car features as standard. Features like remote commands, geofence, OTA updates, Find My Jeep, towing notification and more, which were not offered in the older Compass. Plus, the new Compass also gets a new steering wheel, and the top-spec model also gets a new 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, also a major leap from the older Compass.

Furthermore, compared to the older Compass, the 2021 model also comes with new ventilated, power-adjustable front seats. The outgoing model only offered power-adjustable seats for the driver. The new Compass also gets a panoramic sunroof in both Limited and Model S trims, while earlier it only came with the top-end trim. Additionally, the 2021 Compass also gets new features like 360-degree cameras, wireless charging, and power tailgate. The SUV continues to come with safety techs like - ABS with EBD, ESC, electronic parking brakes, ISOFIX child seat mounts, traction control, dual airbags, seat belt reminder rear parking sensors with rear camera, high start assist and rear wiper and defogger as standard. 6 airbags are standard from the Limited variant and upwards.

The Jeep Compass gets a new, much premium-looking dashboard with a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen display, and a new steering

Variants and Price

The pre-facelift Jeep Compass was offered in 5 variants - Sport Plus, Longitude, Longitude Plus, Night Eagle, and Limited Plus, priced at ₹ 16.49 lakh to ₹ 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). As for the new Compass, the SUV is offered in 4 variants - Sport, Longitude (O), Limited (O), and Model S, in addition to a special 80th Anniversary Limited Edition trim. Also, the SUV is priced starting at ₹ 16.99 lakh, going all the way up to ₹ 28.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). While the base trim offers some decent upgrades for the nominal price hike, the top-end trims despite the array of premium features do seem to have received a steep price hike compared to the pre-facelift Compass. However, we'll soon drive the new Compass to see if the upgrades are worth the price hike, so keep watching this space for our detailed review.

