Jeep India To Use ChatGPT To Answer Customer Queries In Real-Time
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 24, 2023
- The ChatGPT based AI-chatbot is available 24x7
- Jeep Expert will answer product related queries, maintenance tips, off-roading capabilities and more
- The AI-chatbot is built on the ChatGPT 3.5 AI model and can be trained autonomously
Jeep India, part of the Stellantis Group, has announced the launch of 'Jeep Expert', a new AI-based chatbot for customer engagement. The new Jeep Expert option is available on the Jeeplife mobile app and uses ChatGPT to answer customer queries, including brand-specific answers to users, offering an expert 24x7. Jeep says the new ChatGPT-based AI bot eliminates the need for users to sif through manuals and brochures to get information about the automaker's vehicles and services.
Also Read: Euro-Spec Jeep Compass Updated With More Tech For 2024
Jeep Expert will be able to answer brand, product, and maintenance-related questions. Customers can also ask questions related to basic off-roading capabilities, service tips, connectivity features and more. The AI chatbot offers a conversational tone, and the company says the system can handle and respond even to untrained content.
Jeep India says this is the first such initiative by any OEM in India. The AI chatbot is built on the ChatGPT 3.5 AI model and can be trained autonomously, allowing more information to be fed to the system. The ChatGPT-based bot is powered by ChatPDF and ChatGPT 3.5 technology, which promises a secure and private interaction for customers in real-time. The automaker says it is actively seeking feedback from users through an in-app feedback mechanism in a bid to continuously improve user experiences.
Also Read: Jeep, Citroen Roll Out Complimentary RSA, Vehicle Check-Ups For Cyclone Michaung-Affected Vehicles In Chennai
On the product front, Jeep introduced the new-generation Grand Cherokee in India this year. It also introduced the special edition versions of the Compass and Meridian to keep buyers excited. More recently, the Jeep Compass received a new diesel-automatic entry-level variant, making the SUV more attractively priced for consumers.
