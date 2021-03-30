Kia EV6 All-Electric Car Specifications Revealed

It was earlier this month that Kia revealed it's first dedicated electric crossover - the EV6, and back then we didn't know much about the powertrain and equipment that it will come with. Now, however, Kia has revealed it all. The EV6 is Kia's first car to be based on the company's dedicated new platform for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). It also begins the mid-to-long term strategy for BEVs, plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles to make up 40 percent of Kia's total sales by 2030, with an annual sales target of 1.6 million units for these eco-friendly models. As part of this, Kia aims to grow its BEV sales to 880,000 units in 2030 and become a top global seller. Kia plans to strengthen its EV lineup with 11 new BEV models by 2026 - seven built on E-GMP architecture, and four derivative EVs based on existing models.

The EV6 is Kia's first car to be based on the company's dedicated new platform

The EV6 will be produced in South Korea. It will go on-sale in select global markets starting from the second half of 2021, with online reservations beginning from March 30 in some markets.

The EV6 was designed under the brand's new design philosophy 'Opposites United', which takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity. At the centre of the design philosophy is a new visual identity evoking positive forces and natural energy, with contrasting combinations of sharp stylistic elements and sculptural shapes.

The prominent wing-type roof spoiler sits atop the car's unique rear light cluster.

The side profile displays a crossover-inspired silhouette, which is modern, sleek and aerodynamic. Designed in part to realize ultimate aerodynamic performance, the rear displays a sloping C-pillar with an integrated black glossy insert which appears to extend the window glass. Above this sits a prominent wing-type roof spoiler that channels air downwards towards a raised lower spoiler, which sits atop the car's unique rear light cluster.

It's compact yes, but has a 2,900mm wheelbase which translates into more space inside. It offers an abundance of cabin storage areas, including 520 litres of trunk space with the second-row seats in place. With the second-row seats folded down, stowage capacity increases to approximately 1,300 litres. The car also features a front trunk which provides up to an additional 52 litres of stowage space for 2WD models and 20 litres for AWD models.

Powering the EV6 is a long-range (77.4 kWh) and standard-range (58.0 kWh) high-voltage battery packs. EV6 GT-line is available with both long-range and standard-range battery packs, while EV6 GT features the long-range battery pack only. This is Kia's first electric vehicle to be available with two-wheel (2WD) or all-wheel drive (AWD) options - the latter offering enhanced dynamic capability in even the most challenging conditions.

The Kia EV6 has a 2,900mm wheelbase which translates into more space inside

The 2WD 77.4 kWh EV6 can travel over 510 kilometers km on a single charge on the WLTP combined cycle. With a maximum 605 Nm torque available on the AWD version, the EV6 can accelerate from 0-to-100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds. The 77.4 kWh battery pack is paired with a 225 bhp churning electric motor powering the rear wheels, and for AWD models a 321 bhp electric motor powers the front and rear wheels.

The 58.0 kWh EV6 can accelerate from 0-to-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds, with a maximum 605 Nm torque available on the AWD version. The 58.0 kWh battery pack is paired with a 125 kW electric motor powering the rear wheels, and for AWD models a 173 kW electric motor powers the front and rear wheels.

The cluster and infotainment system are connected as if they were wrapped around one body with a reinforced glass.

The EV6 offers 800V and 400V charging capabilities, without the need for additional components or adapters. The car is capable of a high-speed charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes on all variations or a top-up charge of 100km of driving range in less than four and a half minutes when pairing 2WD with the 77.4-kWh battery option.

The EV6 is fitted with energy-recuperation technologies to maximize driving range. It also features the latest generation of Kia's smart regenerative braking system, which is operated by paddle shifters behind the steering wheel so drivers can quickly and easily slow the car and recuperate kinetic energy to maximize driving range and efficiency.

The dual screens are 12-inch units

Inside the high-tech infotainment system includes 12-inch dual screens. Curved displays applied to EV6 have thin film panels that utilize new structure and advanced technology for reducing impact of light. The cluster and infotainment system are connected as if they were wrapped around one body with a reinforced glass. Extending from the steering wheel to the center of the car, it displays a digital cluster in front of the driver, and infotainment system above the center console.

The EV6 also features an augmented reality (AR) head-up display system, which projects driving information onto the base of the windscreen in the driver's line of sight.

The EV6 offers class-leading levels of safety and convenience thanks to its enhanced suite of driver assistance systems (ADAS), Safe Exit Assist (SEA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) and even Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.