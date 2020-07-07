Kia Motors Has Over 50,000 Connected Cars On Indian Roads

Kia Motors has sold over 50,000 connected cars in India ever since it launched the Seltos about 10 months ago. With more and more car manufacturers offering connectivity in their cars, Kia becomes the only car manufacturer in India to have surpassed the mark of selling 50,000 cars with connected technology. Both Kia Carnival and the Kia Seltos have the company's UVO technology on offer on select trims. At present, the penetration of connected car technology in India is just 5 per cent. Although, a survey conducted by Deloitte reveals that two out of three Indians are willing to pay up to ₹ 50,000 for connected car features when buying a new car.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr Kookhyun Shim, MD & CEO, Kia Motors India said, "We have attained this landmark figure due to our strong determination and continuous efforts to bring innovation and next-gen technology to our customers. At Kia Motors India, we are committed to meet new consumer demands and fill the gap in what's offered to them. Kia's innovative UVO connect technology has brought about a significant change in the way owners engage with their cars in India. Now with the updated UVO connect features in the new Seltos and upcoming Sonet, Kia has made driving even more fun, safe, convenient and comfortable."

Kia UVO Connect technology uses an e-SIM embedded into the car and pairs the car itself with the user's smartphone. The UVO technology was launched initially with 37 connectivity features but now the number of features offered is more than 50. The latest update on Kia UVO technology includes a voice assist wake up command, which is 'Hello Kia' along with nine other new voice commands for calling, weather info, date and time, Cricket score, media control, navigation and climate control. Similar to Hyundai, Kia Motors now offers UVO smart watch app connectivity through a smartwatch that can operate on Android, iOS and Tizen OS. Kia Motors India also offers connected car insurance for its customers which is an industry first. The policy offered by Bajaj Allianz and ICICI Lombard.

Other car manufacturers which offer connected technology in India are

1. Hyundai (BlueLink)

2. Maruti Suzuki (Suzuki Connect)

3. MG Motor (MG iSmart)

4. Nissan (Nissan Connect)

5. Mercedes-Benz (Mercedes Me)

6. Audi (My AudiConnect)

7. BMW (BMW Connected Services)

8. Volkswagen (Volkswagen Connect)

