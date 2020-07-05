2021 Kia Seltos Gravity Trim Revealed In South Korea

Kia Motors, the South Korean auto manufacturer has revealed the updated version of the 2021 Seltos SUV in its home market. The new Gravity trim on the Seltos comes with some significant design changes apart from the added safety features. As the demand for the SUV is increasing in the home market, the company has decided to introduce Gravity trim of the Seltos. The Kia Seltos Gravity gets a few design changes apart from some enhanced safety features. The top-of-the-line trim gets a special grille with chrome accents, silver mirrors, door mouldings, exclusive disc wheels and more.

2021 Seltos Gravity gets a glossy chrome-studded Signature 'Tiger Nose' grille

The Gravity trim of the Seltos SUV comes with several cosmetic changes inside out that serve the purpose of differentiating the variant from the lower trims - Trend, Prestige and Signature. The overall visual appeal of the 2021 Kia Seltos Gravity is highlighted by the new glossy chrome-studded Signature 'Tiger Nose' grille featuring three-dimensional design elements. However, the lower variants come with a matte-finished design upfront. The SUV sports 18-inch dual-tone wheels. The SUV also flaunts silver finish for the wing mirrors, door garnish and the rear skid plate. The remaining stylings remain identical to other trims.

The Seltos Gravity SUV sports light grey colour scheme upholstery

On the inside, the Korean-spec Seltos Gravity comes with a light grey colour scheme upholstery and a dark grey front panel. However, the overall layout of the cabin remains the same as that on the other trims. The SUV gets an optional multimedia system with a 10.25-inch touchscreen display with UVO technology, Bose music system, 7-inch TFT display for the instrument panel, remote engine start, push-button start-stop, cruise control, projection display, blind-spot monitoring systems, lane-keeping system and more.

For added safety, the SUV packs side and curtain airbags, electronic stability control, hill hold control, vehicle stability management, lane departure prevention assistance, forward collision prevention assistance, lane maintenance assistance, navigation based smart cruise control system and more.

Mechanically, the Kia Seltos Gravity borrows the same powertrain options from the rest of the Seltos range. It includes 1.6-litre turbo-petrol and 1.6-litre turbo-diesel engines. Both the engines are mated with a 7-speed DCT transmission, whereas the company offers all-wheel drive functionality as an option on both the powerplants. The petrol unit makes 174.5 bhp and 265 Nm of peak torque whereas the oil burner churns out 134 bhp but 320 Nm.

