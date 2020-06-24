New-Generation Kia Carnival Officially Revealed Ahead Of Launch

Kia Motors, the South Korean auto manufacturer, has officially revealed the fourth-generation Kia Carnival MPV in its home market. Dubbed as 'Grand Utility Vehicle', the Kia Carnival is sold in several global markets as Kia Sedona. The new generation flagship MPV features a more SUV-ish design. It boasts a design evolution for the Carnival which is built on its predecessor's heritage offering an architectural sense of solidity and upgraded appearance. The new-generation Kia Carnival MPV was officially teased by the carmaker ahead of the global debut.

The new-generation Kia Carnival sports an SUV-inspired design language

On the exterior front, the 2021 Kia Carnival now comes with a new Tiger face which extends across the width of the vehicle. At the front, the MPV gets Kia's signature style 'tiger-nose' grille integrated with new LED headlamps with unique split design. The overall appeal of the MPV is further accentuated by LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, flared wheel arches, new C-pillar signature design and more. It features a unique island roof design, with blacked-out A- and B-pillars supporting the body-coloured roof. At the rear, the MPV sports a wide, distinctive new design which is underlined by connected LED tail lamps and more.

2021 Kia Carnival features a sharper design language while retaining the electrically operable side panels

The automaker hasn't revealed the interiors of the Carnival yet. However, the MPV is expected to carry a new design featuring twin-screen layout and beige and black dual-tone option, based on the recent spy shots. Like the existing version, the new-generation Carnival will be offered with multiple seating configurations. It will be loaded with new-age features such as sliding electric rear doors, UVO connected car technology, panoramic sunroof, tri-zone climate control, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats and ambient lighting. For safety, the MPV will multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control and more.

At the rear, the new-gen Carnival gets a wide, distinctive new design underlined by full-width lines

The carmaker is yet to reveal the mechanical details about the fourth generation Carnival MPV. The premium offering from Kia is likely to be seen in both petrol and diesel options. On the other hand, the India-spec Kia Carnival is offered with a 2.2-litre diesel engine, which is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The Carnival MPV was launched in India earlier this year at Auto Expo 2020. The company is expected to launch the new Kia Carnival in the domestic market by Q3 2020. The new-generation Carnival is likely to hit our shores by 2022. It is expected to be premium over the current model, whose prices start at ₹ 24.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

