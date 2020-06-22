Next-Gen Kia Carnival Cabin Fully Uncovered In New Spy Photos

The next-generation Kia Carnival has been spotted in South Korea again, and this time around, we get a detailed look at the full-size MPV's new cabin. We have already got a glimpse of the interior of the car in some previous spy photos, and recently Kia also released the first official teaser for the new Carnival. However, this time we get a detailed look at the cabin of the new MPV and all the new features. Some of the key noticeable updates will include a new 3-spoke multi-functional steering wheel and a Mercedes-Benz-style large, single-unit display with split screens for infotainment and instrumentation.

The next-gen Kia Carnival's front passenger seat now gets power buttons on the side which can be accessed by the rear passenger

The cabin upholstery is similar to the existing Kia Carnival, featuring the beige and black dual-tone option, but the pattern for the door panels has been restyled, and we also see some faux wood insert and new interior door handles. Also, now the front passenger seat has power buttons on the side which can be accessed by the rear passenger to create more legroom while being driven by a chauffeur. The MPV now also gets a USB port on the seat back and rear power outlets.

The new-gen Kia Carnival comes with a new single unit display which will get dual screens for infotainment and instrumentation

The model in the spy photo appears to be a six-seater version of the premium MPV with captain seats for both the second and third row. The existing India-spec model only comes with 7-, 8- and 9-seater option. Other updates include a white headliner instead of the existing beige option, roof-mounted air-con vents, dual sunroof and a revised centre console.

The new-gen Kia Carnival will get a wider and bolder tiger-nose grille, with sharp and slim headlamps and new LED DRLs

As for the exterior, the teaser sketch tells us that the new Kia Carnival will get a wider and bolder tiger-nose grille, with sharp and slim headlamps that will be all-LED units and will get a signature design for the LED daytime running lights. The bold front design is complemented by the SUV-like pronounced wheel arches and the nearly flat character-line runs from the headlamp to the taillights and adds a distinct division between the sheet metal and the massive glasshouse. The quarter-glass is bigger now and the sketch also hints at a sportier appearance with the blackened pillars, machined alloy wheels and roof rails. Under the hood, the new Carnival is likely to include the 2.2-litre turbo diesel, and possibly new 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid, depending on the market.

