Kia Sonet Facelift Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed

Ahead of its market launch which is just around the corner, Kia India has revealed the fuel efficiency figures of the Sonet facelift. The 2024 Kia Sonet facelift was officially unveiled in December 2023 and subsequently, the brand commenced accepting pre-bookings for the facelift with a token amount of Rs 25,000. Deliveries are expected to commence after the price launch. Listed down are the version-wise fuel efficiency figures but do note these are ARAI figures.

Powertrain Mileage 1.2-litre petrol 5-speed MT 18.83 kmpl 1.0-litre petrol 6-speed iMT 18.70 kmpl 1.0-litre petrol 7-speed DCT 19.20 kmpl 1.5-litre diesel 6-speed iMT 22.30 kmpl 1.5-litre diesel 6-speed ATC 18.60 kmpl 1.5-litre diesel 6-speed MT TBA

The refreshed Sonet will be offered with three powertrain options; a 1.2-litre petrol engine which is only available with a manual transmission, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol mill which can be paired with an intelligent manual transmission (iMT) or a Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) setup and a 1.5-litre oil burner which can be mated to an Automatic Torque Converter (ATC), iMT or the standard manual transmission option.

The diesel-iMT version is the most frugal with a 22.30 kmpl mileage.

The Sonet subcompact SUV has received its first major update since its debut in 2020. The facelift now has a refreshed design that includes all LED lighting, new headlamps, a new alloy wheel design and a redesigned bumper. In terms of features, it gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system of the same size, and LED ambient sound lighting. The cabin also boasts an electric sunroof. Safety features include standard offerings like six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and Level 1 ADAS options featuring forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and a lot more.