Kia Sonet India Launch: Price Expectation

The Kia Sonet is all set to go on sale in India tomorrow and prices are the only thing left to be revealed. With a host of variants and engine choices on offer, here's what we think will be the ideal pricing on the all-new subcompact SUV.

The Kia Sonet will be offered in two main trims - Tech Line & GT Line , and 6 sub-trims

  • The Kia Sonet subcompact SUV will get 3 engines & 5 transmissions
  • The Kia Sonet will get a segment-first diesel automatic & IMT unit
  • The Sonet is expected to be priced agressively between Rs. 7-12 lakh

Kia Motors India is all set to launch the Sonet subcompact SUV tomorrow and we are all curious to know what it will be priced at. From what we know, the company will price it extremely aggressively and given how many variants there are on offer, the company is looking for an overwhelming response. The fact that the automaker received more than 6500 bookings on  the very first day after bookings opened, gives you a understanding of how popular this segment is and also how interested customers are to buying the Sonet. We expect the Kia Sonet to be priced between ₹ 7 and 12 lakh in the country and do not at all dismiss the chance of an aggressive introductory price on the car.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Review: 1.0 GDI And 1.5 CRDi Tested 

The Kia Sonet is the first model in the segment to offer a torque converter gearbox with a diesel engine

The Sonet made its world debut in India on August 7, 2020 and Kia had back then said that the Sonet will be made in India and exported to over 70 markets worldwide. With the roll out of Sonet on September 4 2020, the company announced the commencement of mass production of the car in India. The company says that the Sonet has been tested for over 1 lakh kilometres in India.

The Sonet will be offered in eight mono-tone colours and three dual-tone colour options including Glacier White Pearl, Steel Silver, Gravity Grey, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Intelligency Blue, Beige Gold, Red with Black, White Pearl with Black & Beige Gold with Black. The model will be offered in six sub-trims - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Deliveries To Begin Along With Its Launch On September 18 

The Kia Sonet gets a clean dashboard and an interior which is loaded with features

On the inside, there will be a 10-25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with UVO connectivity, 4.2-inch advanced colour instrument cluster, Bose sourced music system, Smart Pure air purifier with virus protection, ventilated front seats, steering mounted controls, drive modes, traction control, wireless charging for smartphones, six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, rear parking sensors, HAC and VSM.

Also Read: Kia Sonet: Variants Explained In Detail

Powertrain options on the Kia Sonet SUV will comprise of a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill, a 1.5-litre diesel motor and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 1.2-litre petrol motor will be offered only with a five-speed manual transmission while the turbocharged petrol motor will be paired to a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre diesel mill, on the other hand, will be mated with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

