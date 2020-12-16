KTM 390 Adventure Gets Wire-Spoke Wheels As Accessory In Global Markets

KTM launched the 390 Adventure in India right at the beginning of this year, in January 2020. At the time of the launch, many enthusiasts were ruing the lack of wire-spoke wheels on the motorcycle, even as an option. But now, KTM has added wire-spoke wheels to its Powerparts catalogue, and these can be fitted on to the KTM 390 Adventure. The catch is that the wire-spoke wheels are on sale now for global markets and haven't been introduced in India yet, as genuine accessories.

(The wire-spoke wheel set for KTM 390 ADV comes with all fitments necessary, including the disc brakes)

At present, the KTM 390 Adventure gets a 19-inch alloy up front and a 17-inch alloy at the rear. The alloys are shod with tubeless Metzeler Tourance/MRF dual-sport rubber. The wire-spoke wheel set is the same size as the alloys and comes with front and rear disc brakes as well. But the trade-off is that using the wire-spoke wheels means the tyres fitted will have tube inside them, won't be tubeless. Although it also means that the KTM 390 Adventure will be ready to take on even tougher terrain than before. But it begs the question, is it really necessary? Of course, it is always good option to have an option if needed.

(The company is yet to announce whether these wheels will be made available in India or not)

The KTM 390 Adventure is priced at ₹ 3,05,878 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It gets a 373.2 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It gets a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quick-shifter. In terms of electronics, the bike gets off-road ABS, cornering ABS and traction control as well.

