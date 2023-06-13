KTM Electric Scooter Spotted Testing Abroad

KTM's e-scooter, which is currently in its development phase has been spotted testing abroad. Although the test mule featured no branding, the rider wore a jacket with KTM livery, leading to speculation that this might indeed be the brand's upcoming e-scooter which was announced sometime back. The e-scooter could also be sold under Husqvarna, which is also owned by KTM. Developed in collaboration with Bajaj, this looked like a prototype version of the e-scooter as many of its exterior parts look 3D printed and may not make it to the production-spec version.

The electric scooter will be developed in collaboration with Bajaj

Visually, the vehicle looks slightly larger in proportions than the conventional electric scooter. Visible elements include a large windscreen, alloy wheels, a TFT display, and vertically-stacked twin projector headlights with air ducts beside it to channel air into the battery. In terms of cycle parts, the electric scooter sports a telescopic fork at the front, with the rear monoshock setup likely being horizontally mounted. The rear also features a lightweight aluminium swingarm. Positioned next to it, is the covering for the powertrain that features fins, likely for cooling purposes. Its battery pack will be mounted on its floorboard. Braking duties are handled by a single disc setup at both ends which will also likely have ABS.

The electric scooter will feature a floorboard-mounted battery cell

While there are no official reports about the e-scooter’s powertrain, reports state that there will be two variants, one featuring a 4 kW motor, and the other getting an 8 kW unit which is said to feature a top speed of 100 kmph.

First announced in 2019 by KTM, the e-scooter is expected to be unveiled at EICMA later this year, with its launch taking place sometime later.

